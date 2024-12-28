Business Standard

Atishi lauds parents' rising involvement in their ward's edu at Mega PTMs

Atishi lauds parents' rising involvement in their ward's edu at Mega PTMs

The chief minister visited Sarvodaya Co-ed School in Kalkaji, highlighting the increased confidence among students in Delhi Government schools with many now fluent in English

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

The Delhi Government organised 'Mega Parents-Teacher Meetings' (Mega PTMs) across all 1,500 governmnet schools. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 9:22 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday lauded the growing involvement of parents in their children's education, saying "It's encouraging to see parents actively engaging."  The Delhi Government organised 'Mega Parents-Teacher Meetings' (Mega PTMs) across all 1,500 governmnet schools. Despite rain, the event witnessed significant parent participation, a statement issued here said.

The chief minister visited Sarvodaya Co-ed School in Kalkaji, highlighting the increased confidence among students in Delhi Government schools with many now fluent in English.

"Parents are thrilled that the quality of education once limited to top private schools is now available in Delhi Government schools," she said.

Atishi also praised the rising awareness among parents emphasising that collaboration between teachers and parents plays a key role in children's progress, the statement said.

 

Parents attending the PTM expressed their satisfaction with improvements in education and infrastructure in Delhi Government schools, it said.

Parent of a Class 10 student said, "Teachers go above and beyond, even helping children after regular school hours."  AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who also attended the Mega PTM, interacted with parents and students and stressed on the importance of parental involvement.

"When parents are engaged, children perform better," he said. Students also shared their aspirations with Kejriwal.

A Class 12 student, Aashna, who wants to pursue an information technology course, expressed an interest in a career in the stock markets.

Aashna's mother said once hesitant in mentioning that their children attended government schools they now take pride in the education their children are receiving.

Manish Sisodia, senior AAP leader wrote about the event in a post on X, saying, "The changes happening in education are not just about buildings but also about touching hearts and dreams.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 9:21 PM IST

