Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 07:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Delhi CM Atishi inaugurates flyover between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border

Delhi CM Atishi inaugurates flyover between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border

The flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, benefiting lakhs of commuters daily

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In an effort to provide relief to commuters in East and North East Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated a new flyover between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border on Wednesday.

The flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion, benefiting lakhs of commuters daily.

Speaking to the media, Atishi highlighted the convenience the flyover would bring to residents and travellers in the area, stating that it would allow vehicles to bypass three traffic signals, resulting in faster commutes that would save both time and money.

"Today, the flyover between Anand Vihar and Apsara Border has been inaugurated. This area is one of the most traffic-congested in East and North East Delhi. During peak traffic hours, it used to take hours to cross through here, causing constant problems for people living and working here," she said.

 

"This flyover will solve the traffic congestion problem in the entire area. This will save time for the people, reduce fuel consumption, and cut down on carbon dioxide emissions that contribute to air pollution in our city," she added.

Also Read

AAP

Kejriwal, Atishi committing 'political fraud' with women, elderly: BJP

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM, Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Manish

Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in a fake case, says Arvind Kejriwal

AAP

Atishi accuses BJP of offering cash to voters in Kejriwal's constituency

AAP

'BJP pressuring officers': Atishi after AAP's schemes called 'non-existent'

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Chess star Tania Sachdev seeks recognition; Delhi CM Atishi responds

Atishi also spoke about the allegations regarding notices issued in newspapers about welfare schemes announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. She labelled the notices as "false" and accused the BJP of pressuring Delhi government officials to publish them.

The Delhi Chief Minister assured that action will be taken against the officials involved in issuing the notice. She said that the cabinet's decision regarding the Mahila Samman Yojana was already in the public domain. "The notices issued in newspapers today are incorrect. The BJP, by putting pressure on a few officers, got this notice published. Administrative and Police action will be taken against these officers. The information that the Mahila Samman Yojana has been notified by the Delhi Cabinet is in the public domain....", Atishi said.

"Arvind ji has said we have credible information that to stop free bus service for women in Delhi, an attempt is being made (by BJP) to impose a fake case on me...Even if they arrest me, I have faith in the legal system and the Constitution that despite their false cases on me, I will get bail," she said.

This follows the Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department issuing a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 assembly elections. The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Union Minister and BJP National President J.P. Nadda with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu during a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his residence, in New Delhi. (PT

NDA leaders meet at BJP chief's residence to discuss political strategy

Jitendra Singh

Govt reforms must start at grassroot level: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi lays foundation stone of Ken-Betwa project, hails Ambedkar's vision

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM

Manipur was on right track of development before May 2023: CM Biren Singh

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Adopt 'nation first' mindset to counter inimical forces, says V-P Dhankar

Topics : Atishi Atishi Marlena Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon