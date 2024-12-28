Business Standard

Karnataka varsity makes history by appointing 1st transwoman guest lecturer

Pujar, who completed her post-graduation in Kannada at the University, joined its Kannada department at the Nandihalli campus (PG centre) earlier this month as a guest lecturer

Renuka Pujar

According to university officials, out of the thirty candidates who applied for the post, she had the necessary qualifications.

With her appointment to Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, 27-year-old K N Renuka Pujar has likely become the first transgender person to be appointed as a guest lecturer at a university in Karnataka.

Pujar, who completed her post-graduation in Kannada at the University, joined its Kannada department at the Nandihalli campus (PG centre) earlier this month as a guest lecturer, varsity officials said.

"I'm very happy. After a lot of struggle, I have reached this stage. The university has helped me a lot. I completed my degree in 2018 and became transgender in 2017 when I was in my second year. I completed my MA in 2022 and am working as a guest lecturer," the resident of Kurugodu in Ballari district, told PTI.

 

Noting that she received support from her parents, which helped her reach this stage, Pujar said her family comes from an agricultural background, and her parents educated her to achieve in life.

"The faculty at the university also supported me when I was admitted and studying for my MA. I like teaching and want to pursue a PhD and become a professor. I want transgenders to pursue education," Pujar said.

According to university officials, out of the thirty candidates who applied for the post, she had the necessary qualifications and good marks, and she performed well in the lecture, which led to her selection by the committee.

This, they said, is likely the first such appointment at a university in the state, with Pujar serving as an inspiration for more trans persons to get educated and reach prominent positions in society.

