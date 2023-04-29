close

Atishi orders inspection of govt children's homes, seeks report by May 15

She also directed the officials to ensure that all eligible children living in government-run homes are enrolled in nearby state-run schools to continue their education

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 9:18 PM IST
Women and Child Development Minister Atishi has ordered immediate inspection of all government-run children's homes in Delhi and sought a detailed report on each by May 15, officials said on Saturday.

The orders come in light of the minister's recent surprise visits to two children's homes in Lajpat Nagar where the facilities were found in a state of disrepair.

Atishi has pulled up the officials concerned and sought a comprehensive report on each of the 25 children's homes run by the government by May 15 for review, they added.

Atishi said, "Children coming to these homes have horrible pasts and deserve special care and attention. They need to be in such an environment that can motivate them to move ahead in their lives.

"Providing them with an opportunity to lead a dignified life and continue their education is the priority of the (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal government and no laxity will be tolerated in this matter."

The minister added that she ordered the officials to take the matter seriously and work diligently to ensure that the children's homes are well-maintained and the residents are provided with the best care and facilities.

Orders have been issued to department officials to ensure that the homes are inspected for every minute detail that affects the lives of the children living there.

She also directed the officials to ensure that all eligible children living in government-run homes are enrolled in nearby state-run schools to continue their education.

A proper staff-to-child ratio is to be maintained at all the homes, according to the directions issued by the minister.

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 9:57 PM IST

