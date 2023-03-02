Delhi LG recommends names of Atishi, Bharadwaj to Prez for appointment

-
ALSO READ
AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to be elevated to Delhi cabinet
Manish Sisodia will fully cooperate with CBI in excise policy probe: Atishi
President Droupadi Murmu to embark on a two-day visit to Arunachal today
Kejriwal forwards names of Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj to L-G for appointment
President Droupadi Murmu to arrive in Odisha on Thursday on two-day visit
-
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to President Droupadi Murmu for appointments as ministers in the Cabinet, officials said on Thursday.
However, their appointment will only be effective once the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are accepted by the President, they added.
Following the resignations by Sisodia and Jain, two Cabinet berths have fallen vacant. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has recommended the names of Atishi and Bharadwaj to Saxena for elevation as Cabinet ministers.
"LG upon receipt of recommendation by chief minister on March 1, to appoint Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj as ministers, has recommended the same to the President on the same day. Since, at any given time there can be only six ministers in Delhi, their appointment will become effective only once the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain sent to the President, just a day before on February 28, is accepted," said a Raj Niwas official.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 10:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU