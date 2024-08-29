Business Standard
ATS uncovers illegal telephone exchange in Pune, 3,788 Sim cards seized

ATS uncovers illegal telephone exchange in Pune, 3,788 Sim cards seized

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

An illegal telephone exchange, which caused revenue loss to the Department of Telecom and had the potential to assist in terrorist activities, has been busted by Maharashtra police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Pune, officials said on Thursday.
"Seven SIM boxes, 3,788 SIM cards, nine WiFi routers, antennas, inverters and laptops were seized from the facility.

By running the illegal telephone exchange, the accused had caused revenue loss to the Department of Telecom," an official said without providing any figure. The centre could also be used in aiding terrorist activities, he informed. An offence has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Indian Telegraph Act, the Telecommunications Act, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, and efforts were on to traced the accused, the official added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : telephone exchange case telephone SIM cards on fake IDs

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

