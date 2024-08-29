Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Tired of in-flight internet woes? New solution likely on the horizon

Tired of in-flight internet woes? New solution likely on the horizon

India is preparing to launch its most advanced satellite, GSAT-20, later this year. It is expected to significantly enhance communication capabilities

Flight, plane, Airplane

Photo: Shutterstock

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian fliers have had a long-standing grouse while travelling in flights- the absence of internet connection. While internet access over Indian skies remains limited — India only approved in-flight internet a few years ago — this situation may soon improve. California-based satellite communications company Viasat is exploring ways to provide internet connectivity over Indian airspace, according to a report by NDTV.

Later this year, India is preparing to launch its most advanced satellite, GSAT-20, provided everything goes as planned. Built by the UR Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru under the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), this high-throughput satellite is expected to significantly enhance communication capabilities, the report said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

High-throughput satellites, which offer much higher data transmission rates compared to traditional satellites, are being utilised to support internet connectivity, with a portion of the satellite’s capacity dedicated to providing in-flight internet services.

Currently, domestic flights in India do not have internet access once airborne. International flights entering Indian airspace are required to disable in-flight internet, creating what many refer to as a significant "internet void" over the country.

Viasat, Isro to address the lack of in-flight internet


Viasat, which already has a significant presence in India — including support for the Indian armed forces — is focused on bridging the gap in internet connectivity in remote areas. One key objective is to address the current lack of in-flight internet on domestic flights, as well as the loss of connectivity on international flights entering Indian airspace, the report added.

Quoting Mark Dankberg, Viasat's chairman and CEO, the report stated that GSAT-20 will play a crucial role in providing in-flight internet, and the company aims to collaborate with Isro to achieve this. Dankberg expressed optimism about the partnership between Viasat and Isro, describing it as a mutually beneficial arrangement.

More From This Section

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand govt ropes private docs to address shortage in govt hospitals

NDMC

NDMC to provide free tea, snacks to field workers across departments

Gopal Rai, Gopal

WFH, awareness campaigns to combat Delhi air pollution, says minister Rai

Wolves

Wolf that killed seven children in UP caught; Here's all you should know

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

LIVE news updates: 2 Rajya Sabha MPs quit Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP, set to join TDP


Meanwhile, K Guru Gowrappan, president of Viasat, emphasised the company's focus on reaching underserved areas. He noted that Viasat's legacy in India, particularly in defence, positions it well to capitalise on the opportunity to connect 1.4 billion Indians.

The GSAT-20 satellite is scheduled to be launched using SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket. India has opted to launch the satellite from the US, as it weighs 4,700 kg — slightly heavier than what India’s "Bahubali rocket," the Launch Vehicle Mark-3, can carry into a geostationary orbit.

Also Read

Solar cell

India added 1.1 GW of rooftop solar capacity from January to June: Report

Air India Express

DGCA fines Air India Express for non-compliance with compensation rules

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises to launch maiden public NCD issue worth Rs 800 crore

Mukesh Ambani, reliance

Reliance announces green energy-powered data centres for AI in Jamnagar

Fintech, Fintech sector

35 Indian fintechs prepare for IPO rush as market competition intensifies

Topics : BS Web Reports Internet technologies internet on planes in-flight calls and internet in-flight connectivity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon