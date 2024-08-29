Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Credible media key for democracy's qualitative transformation: Gadkari

Credible media key for democracy's qualitative transformation: Gadkari

Addressing an event here, Gadkari said every politician expects media support, but the media should support what is good for democracy and the country

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Gadkari said that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and its dream is to make India 'Atmanirbhar'. | File photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said credible media is important for the qualitative transformation of democracy and socio-economic development of the country.
Addressing an event here, Gadkari said every politician expects media support, but the media should support what is good for democracy and the country.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
He noted that once upon a time, people were only dependent on print media and electronic media, now they are dependent on social media.
"In media, what we need is credibility, goodwill...people are expecting information from the media by which they can make the qualitative transformation of our democracy," the minister said.
"Socio-economic transformation is the ultimate aim for all of us, for that reason role of the media is very important," he added.
"Now everyone is interested in understanding information," he said.

More From This Section

Flight, plane, Airplane

Tired of in-flight internet woes? New solution likely on the horizon

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

Jharkhand govt ropes private docs to address shortage in govt hospitals

NDMC

NDMC to provide free tea, snacks to field workers across departments

Gopal Rai, Gopal

WFH, awareness campaigns to combat Delhi air pollution, says minister Rai

Wolves

Wolf that killed seven children in UP caught; Here's all you should know

Gadkari said that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and its dream is to make India 'Atmanirbhar' and ' $ 5 trillion economy'.
According to him, creating employment potential is a basic problem of the Indian economy.
"We need to create good infrastructure to create jobs," Gadkari said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Newspaper

Regional print media to grow 8-9% from ad revenue, lower costs: CRISIL

market stocks us market share market bullish

DB Corp net profits surge 50% YoY in June quarter; stock hits 52-week high

IIM Lucknow, Graphisads launch 'G Force' accelerator for media startups

IIM Lucknow, Graphisads launch 'G Force' accelerator for media startups

PremiumMedia Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Listed media majors log muted Q1, could struggle in first half of FY25

Disney Disney world

Billionaire Peltz's Trian sells entire Disney stake after board fight

Topics : Nitin Gadkari Media companies Journalism media freedom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon