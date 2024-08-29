Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / NDMC to provide free tea, snacks to field workers across departments

NDMC to provide free tea, snacks to field workers across departments

This initiative is aimed at supporting over 5,000 employees, including sweepers, gardeners, 'beldars' (groundsmen) and linemen from the electricity department among others

NDMC

The official added the decision is on the same lines as practiced in the police and paramilitary forces.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a first, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to provide free tea and snacks to its field staff across various departments.
This initiative is aimed at supporting over 5,000 employees, including sweepers, gardeners, 'beldars' (groundsmen) and linemen from the electricity department among others, an official told PTI.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The official added the decision is on the same lines as practiced in the police and paramilitary forces where the personnel working during the odd hours receive free refreshments.
"Our field workers, like sweepers, start their duties as early as 4 am to ensure that streets are clean before the traffic begins. At that time, finding food or tea is challenging, so this is a commendable step," the official said.
According to the official, this initiative makes the NDMC the first municipal body in India to implement such a program and the provision of free tea and snacks is a gesture of appreciation and support for the dedication of these workers, who often work in difficult conditions.
Asked about the implementation details, the official did not divulge details.
"I am very thankful for this step and looking forward to the implementation of this as soon as possible because it is really hard sometimes to get tea or something to eat in the early hours, especially in the winter," an NDMC lineman of the electricity department said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

water crisis, delhi water crisis

Delhi water crisis: Supply to be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi

BSE, stock market

Q4 results today: LIC, NMDC, AstraZeneca among 303 firms to post earnings

Bombay Stock Exchange, Stock market, BSE

Q4 results today: BHEL, NMDC among 115 firms to release earnings on May 21

Waterlogging

NDMC to set up control rooms to check waterlogging during monsoon: Official

NDMC

NDMC launches tree ambulance for treating, maintaining green assets

Topics : NDMC Tea Snacks Delhi sweepers gardening

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon