Jharkhand govt ropes private docs to address shortage in govt hospitals

The CM also highlighted the recent launch of schemes aimed at improving cleanliness. | Photo: PTI

To address shortage of doctors in state-run hospitals, the Jharkhand government has decided to rope in private doctors to provide treatment in facilities where there is a lack of specialists. This was announced by the government during distribution of appointment letters to 365 community health officers (CHOs) by Chief Minister Hemant Soren here at a function on Thursday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The government is continuously working to enhance health infrastructure in the state. We have undertaken several initiatives in this regard and are developing a system so that residents do not need to seek treatment in other states," the Chief Minister said.

"To tackle the shortage of specialist doctors, particularly in community health centres and district hospitals, the government has decided to allow private doctors to provide treatment in these facilities. They will be offered incentives for their services," said state health secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh.

The CM also highlighted the recent launch of schemes aimed at improving cleanliness, repairs, and maintenance of health centres, hospitals, and medical colleges. An annual budget of Rs 5 crore has been allocated for these purposes.

"A provision of Rs 2 lakh for sub-health centres, Rs 5 lakh for primary health centres, Rs 10 lakh for community health centres, Rs 50 lakh for sub-divisional hospitals and Rs 75 lakh for district hospitals annually has been kept for the purpose of cleanliness and maintenance," Soren said.

Additionally, the CM mentioned significant recruitment efforts in the health sector and other areas to boost manpower.

"Thousands of recruitments are underway, even though some critics continue to target the government on employment issues," Soren said, apparently responding to criticism from the BJP without naming the party.