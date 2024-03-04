Sensex (    %)
                        
Attack on ED officers: HC stays probe transfer from WB Police to CBI

Hearing in the matter before a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam was concluded following submissions by the ED, the state and the CBI

Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court. Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

The Calcutta High Court on Monday reserved order in a prayer by the Enforcement Directorate for transfer of investigation from the West Bengal Police to CBI in connection with an attack on ED officials when they went to raid the premises of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali.
Hearing in the matter before a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam was concluded following submissions by the ED, the state and the CBI.
Alleging that the state police were biased, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju submitted they purposely arrested Sheikh following an FIR by the ED on the attack on its officials by a nearly 1,000-strong mob on January 5 at Sandeshkhali, even though more than 40 other cases are pending against him for years.
The investigation in the case was handed over to the CID by the state government from the Basirhat Police after Sheikh's arrest.
Raju claimed that this was done to deny the CBI custody of Sheikh even if the probe is transferred to it, as the maximum police custody period of an accused is 14 days.
Advocate General Kishore Dutta, appearing for the state, opposed the prayer for transfer of investigation, claiming that it was the state police which rescued the ED officials and managed to ensure a safe passage for them out of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.
The CBI's lawyer submitted that the agency was willing to take up the investigation if directed by the court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West Bengal Enforcement Directorate Calcutta High Court

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

