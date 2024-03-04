Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 56,000 crore in Telangana

Revanth Reddy said PM means like a big brother and the state needs his support for to progress like Gujarat, Modi's home-state

Modi in Jharkhand

Modi in Jharkhand (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Adilabad (Telangana)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to power, rail and road sectors in Telangana worth more than Rs 56,000 crore.
The PM's official function here was attended by the State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy among others.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
After a long time, a CM of Telangana received PM Modi and shared dais with him during the official programme. BRS supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on several occasions, skipped the PM's official visits to the state in the past.
At the event here, the Prime Minister, among other projects, dedicated NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli.
Based on ultra-supercritical technology, the project will supply 85 per cent power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in the country.
The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the PM earlier.
The PM also dedicated the 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand. This is the country's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with an Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to one-third in comparison to conventional water-cooled condensers.
The commencement of work in this project was flagged off by the Prime Minister.
Revanth Reddy said PM means like a big brother and the state needs his support for to progress like Gujarat, Modi's home-state.
Telangana, a Congress-ruled state did not want confrontation with the Centre and desired cordial relations, he said.
"We would like to contribute to the ambitious target of a USD 5 trillion economy," he added.
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also participated.

Also Read

BCCI central contract 2024: What next for Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan?

Xiaomi 14 Ultra with Leica imaging, Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 3 goes official

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

SC rebukes Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 'eradicate Sanatan Dharma' remark

India cannot afford to remain dependent on defence imports, says Rajnath

Sisodia seeks early hearing in SC, says trial court not hearing bail plea

Vote-for-bribe cases: SC says no immunity from prosecution to MPs, MLAs

Panic in Tamil Nadu as 2 schools get bomb threat emails, probe on

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt NTPC Limited

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon