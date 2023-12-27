Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ayodhya Railway station in Uttar Pradesh renamed 'Ayodhya Dham Junction'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand railway station and airport being built in Ayodhya on December 30

Ayodhya railway station is being revamped. Photo: Veenu Sandhu

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ayodhya Railway Station that is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, has been renamed to "Ayodhya Dham" Junction, said the city MP Lallu Singh on Wednesday.
"Ayodhya Junction became "Ayodhya Dham" Junction Under the guidance of Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji, the name of Ayodhya Junction of the newly constructed grand Ayodhya Railway Station has been changed to #ayodhyaa_dhaam_jNkshn as per the expectation of public sentiments," Lallu Singh said in a post on X.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the grand railway station and airport being built in Ayodhya on December 30.
The Prime Minister will also oversee the preparations done in Ayodhya for the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.
The grand railway station will comprise lifts, a tourist information centre, and medical facilities. All types of extensive preparations are being completed.
Refurbished platforms, new signboards, escalators, and murals of Lord Ram painted on walls--these and many more would be the features of the Ayodhya railway station after the ongoing revamp.
This railway station is said to have as much mythological importance as much as it is modern. It is built like a grand temple from the outside and is equipped with equally modern facilities from the inside.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also reviewing the preparations being done for the inaugural ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple.
"The airport and the railway station which have been prepared in the first phase are going to be inaugurated on 30th December. According to estimates, after January 22, approximately 50,000-55,000 people will come to Ayodhya daily and the administration is busy preparing for the same," Gaurav Dayal said.

Also Read

Ram temple: Lord Ram's childlike idol to be installed in sanctum sanctorum

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

3000 apply for priest posts at Ram temple, 20 positions to be filled

Security tightened in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir

Potential bidders set to get three chances in offshore mineral auction

Russia backs India's UNSC, 'Make in India' bid amid Jaishankar's trip

Delhi reports first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1: Minister Bharadwaj

Hindutva outfit demands stringent laws to regulate OTT platforms content

Blast near Israeli embassy orchestrated knowing no CCTV camera: officials

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Ayodhya railway station Ram temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon