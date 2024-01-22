It is an auspicious moment for Hindus witnessing the Pran Pratistha of Lord Shri Ram. The inauguration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir took place today, January 22.
On this occasion, the central government offices across the country will remain closed for half-day on Monday to allow its employees to observe the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple.
During this auspicious occasion, many people will share best wishes with their friends and family through social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: 20 best wishes you can share
Here are the 20 best wishes to share with your friends and family:
- "May the divine blessings of Lord Ram shower upon you and your loved ones on this momentous occasion. Jai Shri Ram!"
- "May the grand doors of the Ram Mandir open with love, hope, and unity for all. Wishing you a joyous celebration of the opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir."
- "May the spirit of the Ram Mandir bring peace and harmony to our nation. Jai Shri Ram!"
- "Sending you warm wishes on this historic occasion of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration. May this day mark a new era of spiritual enlightenment and prosperity."
- "May the divine light of the Ram Mandir guide us all on the path of righteousness. Jai Shri Ram!"
- "May the teachings of Lord Ram inspire us to live with compassion and truth. Jai Shri Ram!"
- "Let us celebrate the opening of the Ram Mandir with love and joy. Jai Shri Ram!"
- "May the Ram Mandir be a symbol of hope and unity for all. Jai Shri Ram!"
- "May this day bless us all with prosperity and joy. Jai Shri Ram!"
- "Tears of joy and hearts brimming with devotion. Sending warm wishes to everyone celebrating the opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. This is a historic day for us all. Let’s pray to Lord Ram for his divine blessings upon all humanity."
- "May the blessings of Lord Ram always be with you. Jai Shri Ram!"
- "Wishing you a happy and prosperous Ram Janmabhoomi day! Jai Shri Ram!"
- "May the great doors of the Ram Mandir open with hope, love, and unity for all. Jai Shri Ram!"
- "May the divine presence of Lord Ram shower blessings on us. Jai Shri Ram!"
- “As Ayodhya Ram Mandir is inaugurated today, may it become a symbol of unity, harmony, and spirituality. Happy and blessed times ahead. #JaiShriRam”
- "May Lord Ram’s heavenly spirit bring you joy and wealth in your life. Jai Shri Ram!"
