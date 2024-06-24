Ayodhya Ram Temple's roof 'leaking' just 5 months after inauguration





(Full video available on PTI Videos -… VIDEO | "It is very surprising. So many engineers are here and the Pran Pratishtha was held on January 22, but water is leaking from the roof. Nobody would've thought this," says Ram Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das.(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/tf1zRDQ34D June 24, 2024

He added that the newly constructed temple does not have proper drainage which has caused water to leak from above and accumulate near the idol. “If the rain intensifies, it would be difficult to offer prayers at the temple,” he said.

