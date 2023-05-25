close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UP CM Adityanath invites public to attend Ram temple inauguration

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended an invitation to the public to attend the grand inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled to be held next year

IANS Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 9:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended an invitation to the public to attend the grand inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled to be held next year.

Yogi is actively monitoring the progress of various ongoing projects in Ayodhya which is witnessing a flurry of infrastructure developments as it eagerly prepares for the grand opening, said a state government spokesman.

According to the spokesman, the state government is fast tracking infrastructure projects in Ayodhya, including the expansion of the city's airport and railway station.

Progress is also underway on the construction of the Ram Path, a 13-km road stretching from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat.

Plans are afoot for the development of the Ram Janaki Path and the Bhakti Path. The Ram Janaki Path will have a width of 30 meters, while the Bhakti Path will be 14 meters wide.

These developments aim to facilitate the movement of devotees to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple.

Also Read

Yogi to perform Ram Lalla's ritual with rivers water from 155 nations

Those raising doubt on Ram temple construction shown way home: CM Shinde

Unveiling of Ambedkar's 125-ft statue in Hyderabad to be grand affair

Deliberations underway on date of placement of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

World seeing new India because of PM Modi's leadership: EAM Jaishankar

PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express today

Cheetah cub dies in Kuno National Park; officials say was weak since birth

Used my time for the good of the country: PM Modi on his 3-nation tour

Meanwhile, the government's compensation disbursement process for shopkeepers in Ayodhya, who willingly provided their shop premises for the development of the area around the under-construction temple, has been progressing smoothly.

Those affected by the project have been allotted shops in newly developed complexes.

Additionally, efforts were made to rehabilitate many shopkeepers to their original locations with the cooperation of the property owners, the spokesman said.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh

First Published: May 25 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Volume Icon

TMSEp440: Chinese firms, political strategists, markets, sugar alternatives

TMS
2 min read

PM Modi to flag off Uttarakhand's first Vande Bharat Express today

Vande Bharat Express
2 min read

Indians feel proud: JP Nadda on Papua New Guinea PM touching PM Modi's feet

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting
3 min read

UBS China suspends funds management project after Credit Suisse deal

Credit Suisse
4 min read

Cheetah cub dies in Kuno National Park; officials say was weak since birth

Govt reveals new names for Namibian, South African cheetahs at Kuno park
2 min read

Most Popular

ED raids on foreign-registered online gaming portals at 25 locations

Enforcement Directorate, ED
3 min read

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

Excise Policy case: Delhi HC allows Manish Sisodia to withdraw bail plea

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(
3 min read

Adani group may invest $3 bn in Vietnamese renewable energy projects

Adani
1 min read
Premium

Iconic Howrah Bridge heads for a health check-up after two decades

Howrah bridge during nationwide strike called by trade unions on Wednesday, 2 September 2015 Picture by PTI
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon