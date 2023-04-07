close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Azamgarh faced crisis of identity but its glory being brought back: UP CM

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Azamgarh earlier faced a crisis of identity and youth from the district were denied even a place to live in other cities

Press Trust of India Azamgarh (UP)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 11:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Azamgarh earlier faced a "crisis of identity" and youths from the district were denied even a place to live in other cities but its glory is now being brought back under the BJP rule.

Describing Azamgarh as the land of sages, ascetics, litterateurs and artists, Adityanath said the district had come to be known for bomb blasts, hooliganism and destruction.

"Today, its name is being taken for development with its glory back," he said.

Speaking at an event where Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the Harihar music college and other development projects here, Adityanath criticised previous state governments and alleged that they stalled the development of Azamgarh "in the name of caste and religion".

"Azamgarh, the land of sages, monks, ascetics, litterateurs and artists, was earlier known for bomb blasts and destructive activities. The youth hailing from Azamgarh was denied even a place to live in other cities and states, he said.

"Azamgarh faced a crisis of identity. But you all have seen that today this district has become very close to the capital Lucknow through the Purvanchal Expressway," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Also Read

UP govt likely to table supplementary Budget in today's Assembly session

Yogi Adityanath govt to present its largest-ever annual budget today

Uttar Pradesh delegation to visit US to attract investments for 'Invest UP'

UP govt gets investment proposals worth crores in Azamgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri

Modernisation of police force improved law and order in UP, says CM Yogi

Delhi records 733 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 19.93%

Don't repeat the mistake you made in 2018 polls: Piyush Goyal to K'taka

EAM Jaishankar, his South Korean counterpart Park Jin hold discussions

Delhi govt 'misled' HC on transfer of schools, alleges L-G's office

Azad's comments on Kashmiri Pandits' displacement to bail out culprits: BJP

Adityanath said Home Minister Shah laid the foundation stone for a university named after Maharaja Suheldev during his last visit to the district and, to honour the heritage of Azamgarh, the work to build a college in the name of Hariharpur Sangeet Gharana is starting today.

The chief minister claimed that some people wanted India, which has a population of 140 crore, to become like Pakistan, which is facing a severe food scarcity.

"Good leadership takes the responsibility of raising the standard of living of its citizens, their prosperity and their security. Stand with them in their happiness and sorrow. But selfish, corrupt and discriminatory leaders create a situation like Pakistan," he said.

"However, after 2014, India is touching new heights. Who could have thought that Article 370 would be removed from Kashmir. Today it is not a dream but a reality. Today, be it Jammu and Kashmir or the North-Eastern states, the work is going on to eliminate divisions everywhere, Adityanath added.

At the event, Chief Minister Adityanath and Home Minister Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 117 development projects worth Rs 4,585 crore.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh government | Adityanath | Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon