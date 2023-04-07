Azamgarh faced crisis of identity but its glory being brought back: UP CM

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Azamgarh earlier faced a "crisis of identity" and youths from the district were denied even a place to live in other cities but its glory is now being brought back under the BJP rule.

Describing Azamgarh as the land of sages, ascetics, litterateurs and artists, Adityanath said the district had come to be known for bomb blasts, hooliganism and destruction.

"Today, its name is being taken for development with its glory back," he said.

Speaking at an event where Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the Harihar music college and other development projects here, Adityanath criticised previous state governments and alleged that they stalled the development of Azamgarh "in the name of caste and religion".

"Azamgarh, the land of sages, monks, ascetics, litterateurs and artists, was earlier known for bomb blasts and destructive activities. The youth hailing from Azamgarh was denied even a place to live in other cities and states, he said.

"Azamgarh faced a crisis of identity. But you all have seen that today this district has become very close to the capital Lucknow through the Purvanchal Expressway," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Adityanath said Home Minister Shah laid the foundation stone for a university named after Maharaja Suheldev during his last visit to the district and, to honour the heritage of Azamgarh, the work to build a college in the name of Hariharpur Sangeet Gharana is starting today.

The chief minister claimed that some people wanted India, which has a population of 140 crore, to become like Pakistan, which is facing a severe food scarcity.

"Good leadership takes the responsibility of raising the standard of living of its citizens, their prosperity and their security. Stand with them in their happiness and sorrow. But selfish, corrupt and discriminatory leaders create a situation like Pakistan," he said.

"However, after 2014, India is touching new heights. Who could have thought that Article 370 would be removed from Kashmir. Today it is not a dream but a reality. Today, be it Jammu and Kashmir or the North-Eastern states, the work is going on to eliminate divisions everywhere, Adityanath added.

At the event, Chief Minister Adityanath and Home Minister Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 117 development projects worth Rs 4,585 crore.