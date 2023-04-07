close

EAM Jaishankar, his South Korean counterpart Park Jin hold discussions

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his South Korean counterpart Park Jin on Friday held discussions on taking forward India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership

Park Jin, S Jaishankar

Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his South Korean counterpart Park Jin on Friday held discussions on taking forward India-South Korea Special Strategic Partnership.

"Glad to welcome @FMParkJin of Republic of Korea on his first official visit to India," Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.

"Our discussions today will take forward our Special Strategic Partnership," he further wrote.

Park on Friday said South Korea would like to upgrade its existing successful partnership with India and focus on trade, investment and supply chain stabilization in manufacturing sector and also critical minerals.

Park said he will be holding a meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to further promote India-South Korea partnership.

"Commemorating half a century of our diplomatic relationship, we would like to upgrade our existing successful partnership with India. So, I'm going to meet with my counterpart S Jaishankar, the Foreign Minister of India to discuss our efforts, joint efforts to promote our partnership and to explore possibilities in deepening and widening our cooperation," the South Korean Foreign Affairs Minister told ANI.

The South Korean Foreign Minister on Friday also met Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"FM of the Republic of Korea @FMParkJin called on Hon'ble @VPIndia Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today," the Indian Vice President tweeted.

"Highlighting 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the leaders discussed the significance of cultural & people-to-people ties in strengthening - Special Strategic Partnership," the tweet further read.

Park Jin is currently on a two-day official visit to India starting Friday. His visit to India comes as the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday welcomed Park Jin to India, said his visit will help strengthen India-South Korea Strategic Partnership.

"A warm welcome to FM @FMParkJin of the Republic of Korea on his first official visit to India," Bagchi tweeted on Friday.

"As India-South Korea celebrate 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the visit will strengthen our Special Strategic Partnership," the tweet further read.

Park Jin on Friday arrived in India at the Delhi airport.

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 8:20 PM IST

