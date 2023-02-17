UP govt gets investment proposals worth crores in Azamgarh, Lakhimpur Kheri

JUST IN
Business Standard

Topics
Uttar Pradesh government | Investment proposals

ANI 

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
Photo: Reuters

The Uttar Pradesh government has received investment proposals worth crores of rupees in Azamgarh, Rampur, and Lakhimpur Kheri which would benefit thousands of youth by providing employment opportunities.

According to an official statement, investment proposals worth Rs 2,214 crores in Azamgarh, Rs 4,757 crores in Rampur, and Rs 42,960 crores in Lakhimpur Kheri were received by the government.

"More than 1.29 lakh young people will benefit from these investments in the state in terms of jobs and employment opportunities," the statement said.

US firm Imperia Innovation Invest (Austin Consulting Group) has expressed its desire to invest in infrastructure and education in Gola Gokarannath," it added.

The statement further said that a total of 78 proposals worth Rs 42,960 crore have been signed for investments in Lakhimpur Khiri, which will provide employment to 1,07,184 youths.

Rampur has received 184 investment proposals worth Rs 4,757 crore, which will provide employment to 12,000 youths whereas Azamgarh has got investment proposals worth Rs 22,141 crore, which will connect 10,166 youths with employment.

"The Yogi Government is credited with improving the road infrastructure, as well as electricity and water supply across the state, including in these districts," it said.

Earlier, highlighting information about the achievements of the three-day Global Investors Summit in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that investment proposals worth Rs 33.50 lakh crore were received in this global investment summit.

"With this investment, 93 lakh jobs and employment will be created. Earlier, investment meant investment only in NCR. While today, investment has been received for all 75 districts of the state in the summit. Investment proposals worth Rs 9.54 lakh crore and Rs 4.28 lakh crore have been received in Bundelkhand," he said.

The Global Investors Summit kickstarted on February 10 and concluded on February 12.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 07:27 IST

