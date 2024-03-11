Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

B'luru water crisis: Legal action against drilling unauthorised borewells

Officials also suspect that ground water level in the city is also decreasing due to "unscientific drilling" of borewells

Tap, water, water crisis

Photo: Unsplash

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the water crisis, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has said it will take legal action against those drilling unauthorised borewells within the city limits.
Starting March 15, people can seek permission for drilling borewells by submitting their applications on the official website of the Board and approval will be granted based on site inspection by the concerned officials, it said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
BWSSB said in an order that before drilling borewells for personal or other use in Bengaluru city, it is mandatory to obtain permission from concerned authorities as per section 11 of Karnataka Ground Water (Regulation and Control of Development and Management) Act, 2011.
It cited lack of adequate rainwater as a reason for decline in ground water level and said many borewells in the city have dried up.
Officials also suspect that ground water level in the city is also decreasing due to "unscientific drilling" of borewells.
According to the order, borewells should be drilled only in those places where permission has been granted by the concerned authorities and if they are done in unauthorised places, legal action will be taken as per rules.
The order comes just days after BWSSB banned usage of potable water for non-essential purposes -- cleaning vehicles, construction of buildings and roads, for entertainment purposes or decorations like fountains -- in Bengaluru and stated that violators would be fined Rs 5,000.
Malls and cinema halls are permitted to use potable water only for drinking, according to the March seven order.

Also Read

Bengaluru civic body's climate action plan aims to achieve net-zero by 2050

Bengaluru has nearly 280,000 stray dogs, finds a survey by city civic body

Navi Mumbai civic body approves Rs 4,950 crore Budget for 2024-25

Karnataka Bandh: Schools closed, flights cancelled, Section 144 imposed

Schools, colleges shut today in Bengaluru against Cauvery water release

Sandeshkhali ED attack case: CBI summons close aides of Shahjahan Sheikh

Sedition case: HC seeks Delhi Police stand on Sharjeel Imam's bail plea

Maharashtra CM Shinde inaugurates first phase of Mumbai coastal road

Karnataka didn't witness such severe drought in last 3-4 decades: Dy CM

SC quashes plea, orders SBI to disclose electoral bond details by Tuesday

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bengaluru Karnataka Water crisis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveNarendra Modi | Dwarka ExpresswayOppenheimer Wins Best Picture AwardNiftyGold Price TodayChristopher NolanIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon