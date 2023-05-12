close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'The Kerala Story' ban: SC seeks response of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal govts

The Supreme Court on Friday sought replies of the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea of the producers of "The Kerala Story" challenging the ban in the two states

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The kerala story

2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday sought replies of the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea of the producers of "The Kerala Story" challenging the ban in the two states.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha questioned the West Bengal government saying the film is being screened in the rest of the country without any problem and there appears to be no reason for the ban.

"Movie is running in the rest of the country including in states having similar demographic composition and nothing has happened. This has nothing to do with the artistic value of the film. If people do not like the movie, they will not watch the movie," the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government.

Singhvi said according to intelligence inputs, there may be a situation of law and order problem and peace among different communities may be breached.

The bench also asked the Tamil Nadu government to specify measures taken to provide adequate security to theatres screening "The Kerala Story".

"The state government cannot say that it will look the other way when theatres are attacked and chairs are being burnt," the bench told advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for Tamil Nadu government, after he submitted that there is no ban on the movie.

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

'The Kerala Story' controversy: Why are state leaders mulling for a ban?

TV broadcasters not buying big movies amid a drop in viewership: Report

2023: Box office set to cash in on Khans, southern giants, Hollywood

There is no greater social justice than working for convenience of all: PM

Sacrifices made by nurses during pandemic continue to inspire mankind: Shah

BJP creating concentration of economic power, MSMEs suffering: Congress

Over 300,000 students score above 90% marks in CBSE Class 10, 12 exams

BJP demands Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's resignation in Rs 2,000 cr liquor scam

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for producers of the movie, said there is de facto ban in Tamil Nadu as theatres screening the movie are being threatened and they have dropped the screenings.

"For West Bengal, we are seeking quashing of the ban order," he said.

"We are issuing notices to both the states and they may file their response by Wednesday. We will take up the matter on Thursday," the bench said.

"The Kerala Story", starring Adah Sharma, was released in cinemas on May 5. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film claims women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State(IS).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kerala movies

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Hindustan Aeronautics posts first decline in profit in 10 quarters

Hindustan Aeronautics
2 min read

Adani-owned Ambuja Cements to expand production capacity by 14 mn tonnes

Ambuja Cements
2 min read

CBSE Class 10th Result declared; here's how to check marks online

cbse result 2023
2 min read

Sydney's city council cancels Khalistan event planned for next month

Sydney Opera House
2 min read

CM, BJP leaders meet at Yediyurappa's residence, says will get majority

election, voting
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Govt to send notice to WhatsApp on spam calls: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read
Premium

Tax tussle: Govt not in favour of banning foreign gaming platforms

Online gaming
4 min read

DMRC to ramp up measures to keep a check on obscene behaviour in metro

A passenger wearing a face mask travels in a metro train on Blue line. Photo: PTI
2 min read

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC

'Illegal' promotion of 68 Gujarat lower judicial officers stayed by SC
2 min read

Wrestlers' protest turns the spotlight on sexual harassment in sports

Wrestlers, protesting wrestlers
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon