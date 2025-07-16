Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Balasore student death: Police use water cannon to disperse protestors

Balasore student death: Police use water cannon to disperse protestors

Police also detained the BJD workers who are protesting over the Balasore student's death by self-immolation

Kolkata teacher protest, teacher protest, teachers

A BJD worker demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi I Representative Image: ANI news

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Police on Wednesday used water cannon to disperse BJD workers, protesting against the Odisha government after a 20-year-old girl self-immolated because of alleged sexual harassment by her teacher.

Police also detained the BJD workers who are protesting over the Balasore student's death by self-immolation.

Odisha's main opposition party, Biju Janata Dal, took to the streets today, calling for 'Balasore Bandh' in protest against the Odisha government after a 20-year-old girl self-immolated because of alleged sexual harassment by her teacher.

The BJD workers burnt tyres on the roads in Balasore, expressing anger over the "inaction" of the government that led the girl to self-immolate herself in protest of the sexual harassment.

 

A BJD worker demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Also Read

gavel law cases

French court to deliver verdict in child abuse case involving 299 victims

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI

China fuelling AI goals with state backing, open source, infra funding

Biocon

Should you buy Biocon shares as USFDA gives approval to diabetes drug?

cryptocurrency, crypto

Bitcoin continues trading sideways; Ethereum outperforms with strong gains

Vivo X Fold 5 running Origin Workbench platform

Vivo X Fold 5 review: Polished design, capable cameras and standout battery

The 20-year-old student set herself on fire after allegedly facing prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging a formal complaint and seeking help from the principal, her pleas were ignored, leading to the tragic incident. The incident occurred at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College.

Earlier, BJD chief Naveen Patnaik criticised the Odisha government, calling their administration a "failed system" and blamed their inaction for the death of a Balasore college student.

Patnaik said that her death "was not an accident" but a result of a system that "remained silent instead of helping".

"It is even more disturbing to think how a failed system can take someone's life. The most painful part is that this was not an accident but rather the result of a system that remained silent instead of helping. Struggling for justice, the girl ultimately closed her eyes," Naveen Patnaik said in a post on X.

Emphasising the alleged inaction by the administration, Patnaik said that the student was ignored by the authority before despite repeated attempts to seek help.

"With great courage, she had written to the college principal, informing them about the sexual harassment she had faced. Even after being ignored by the college authorities, she did not give up. To seek justice, she reached out to the Higher Education Minister, the Chief Minister's office, and even a Union Minister. She also personally met the Balasore MP to share her plight," Patnaik said.

On Monday, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar confirmed the death of the 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore, who had attempted self-immolation.

The Department of Burn Centre, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said in a statement that the patient was brought to the casualty on July 12 and was referred from Balasore District Headquarters Hospital to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cloudy sky, clouds, weather, rain, rainfall

Himachal rains: 257 roads, 151 DTR units, 171 water supply schemes affected

Fauja Singh

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

UGC

UGC forms fact finding committee in Odisha student's self immolation case

Office, Office space

Office demand in Navi Mumbai rises 40% in 2024, to grow further: CRE Matrix

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi to see more monsoon showers; AQI improves, rain likely till July 21

Topics : sex crimes Odisha govt Protest rape case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon