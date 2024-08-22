Business Standard
Bangladesh turmoil leads to fish shortage, high prices in Delhi's CR Park

Exports from Bangladesh were suspended in light of the crisis, which started as student protests against the nation's quota system and led to the ouster of now-ex Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

fisheries, fish

Photo: Pexels

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Chittaranjan Park (CR Park) in New Delhi is grappling with a fish supply crisis due to recent political turmoil in Bangladesh, according to a report by The Hindustan Times. The political upheaval, marked by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on August 5, has stopped exports of fish from Bangladesh, a staple in the Bengali cuisine of this south Delhi colony and beyond.

The suspension of exports has also led to an increase in fish prices and a significant reduction in supplies, particularly affecting popular varieties such as Padma Ilish (hilsa from the Padma river) and Dhakai Pabda. These premium fishes are cherished by the Bengali community for their authenticity and taste. Padma Ilish, once priced at Rs 3,000 per kilogram, has seen prices soar, while alternatives like the Gujarati Ilish have not been well-received.
Shopkeepers at CR Park report that the lack of cross-border catch has forced them to rely on local Indian varieties, which are considered ‘inferior’ by many residents. “Most Bengalis are not comfortable with Indian-origin varieties,” a shop owner told the newspaper. The absence of authentic fish has led to increased prices and poorer quality, with many customers turning to alternatives like chicken and eggs.

The crisis has also impacted local eateries. Restaurants such as Oh! Calcutta in Greater Kailash 3 have had to adjust their recipes and reduce portion sizes due to the inflated costs and dwindling supplies.

The situation has been exacerbated by heightened border tensions and restrictions on illegal immigration, which have further disrupted trade. The ongoing crisis threatens to overshadow the upcoming Durga Puja festival, a significant cultural event in the region, where hilsa is a central dish.
 
Customers have also complained that prices have soared because quality has gone down. With the festival approaching, concerns are mounting about the potential impact on Durga Puja celebrations.

Bangladesh protests and interim govt

Turmoil in Bangladesh began as protests against the increase of quota in government jobs. This ultimately turned violent and led to the ouster of  Bangladesh’s longest-serving political leader, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Later, Bangladesh’s Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan also resigned amid student protests.
 
An interim government was formed, led by Nobel Laureate Mohammad Yunus, who has promised “free, fair and participatory elections” to be held in the nation.

“Our task is now to carry out vital reforms in our electoral system, judiciary, local government, media, economy and education,” Yunus said at the third Voice of Global South Summit which was hosted by India in a virtual format last week.

 

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

