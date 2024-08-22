Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Delhi Congress protests at Jantar Mantar for SEBI chief's resignation

Delhi Congress protests at Jantar Mantar for SEBI chief's resignation

The protest at the Jantar Mantar was attended by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, senior leader Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, among others

Sebi chief resignation, Congress, delhi Congress

Delhi Congress Protest | Image credit: X/@INCDelhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leaders and workers of the Congress' Delhi unit staged a demonstration here on Thursday demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch's resignation from her post and the constitution of a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Adani issue.
The protest at the Jantar Mantar was attended by Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, senior leader Sachin Pilot, Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj, among others.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Congress wants a transparent investigation into the matter, Pilot said.
"If you have not done anything wrong, then why are you not forming a joint parliamentary committee (JPC)? The entire nation should hear this and understand that the Congress only wants a fair and transparent investigation through JPC," he said.
The opposition party has stepped up its attack on the government after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, claiming she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.
Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.
The Adani Group has also termed Hindenburg Research's latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, saying it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.


Also Read

SEBI

Sebi proposes changes to regulations regarding debenture trustees

ICICI

ICICI Securities pays Rs 69.82 lakh to Sebi, set to delist from markets

Audit

Latest global audit norm adoption on regulators' table to upgrade standards

sebi market

Sebi releases new cyber security framework for regulated entities

PremiumHindenburg Research, Adani

Smoke, fire and fog: Looking beyond the haze of Hindenburg allegations

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India Congress Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon