Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Odisha govt makes administrative changes, transfers 18 senior IAS officers

Odisha govt makes administrative changes, transfers 18 senior IAS officers

The additional appointment of Satyabrata Sahu as SRC and MD of OSDMA shall stand terminated from the date Singh takes over, the notification said

Odisha govt, secretaries, CM Majhi, Odisha CM Mohan Charan majhi

Image credit: X/@CMO_Odisha

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Odisha government has transferred 18 senior IAS officers, a notification issued by the General Administration department said.
Satyabrata Sahu was appointed Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Home department while D K Singh was appointed Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management department. Sahu is also allowed to hold additional charge of ACS, Forest, Environment and Climate Change department.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Singh is allowed to remain in additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.
The additional appointment of Satyabrata Sahu as SRC and MD of OSDMA shall stand terminated from the date Singh takes over, the notification said.
Surendra Kumar, ACS, General Administration and Public Grievance department with additional charge of ACS, Tourism and Parliamentary Affairs, is appointed as ACS, Steel and Mines department.
He is allowed to remain in additional charge of ACS, General Administration and Public Grievance Department, ACS, Parliamentary Affairs, Chairman, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Chairman, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited and Chairman, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, Bhubaneswar.

More From This Section

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata case LIVE updates: Took up probe on fifth day, crime scene was 'altered', CBI tells SC

Bus accident, haryana bus accident

5 dead, 12 injured as tanker overturns after colliding with bus in Odisha

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE news updates: First meet of Parliament committee on Waqf Bill underway

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah speaks to Tripura CM, takes stock of flood situation, assures aid

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar Medical Hospital crime scene altered: CBI tells SC on doctor's death

Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries Department with additional charge of Chairman, IPICOL and Principal Secretary

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Department is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary, Energy department.
The additional appointment of Saswat Mishra, as Principal Secretary, Energy department will be terminated from the date Sharma takes over.
Principal Secretary, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department, Bishnupada Sethi, is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department and Principal Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture department.
The additional appointment of Shalini Pandit as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department shall stand terminated from the date Sethi takes over, the notification said.
Principal Secretary, Skill Development and Technical Education Department Usha Padhee, with additional charge of Principal Secretary, Commerce & Transport Department and Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development, is appointed as Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development department. She is allowed to continue in additional charge of Principal Secretary Commerce and Transport department.
Vishal Gagan, Special Secretary, Industries department is appointed as Principal Resident Commissioner, New Delhi.
Principal Secretary to Governor N B S Rajput, is allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary Skill Development and Technical Education department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Delhi HC extends interim protection of IAS Pooja Khedkar till August 29

lateral entry, ias, govt lateral hiring, lateral govt jobs

MP transfers 9 IAS officers, makes Sukhveer Singh Chief Electoral Officer

Premiumlateral entry, ias, govt lateral hiring, lateral govt jobs

Large-scale lateral hiring: Navigating government systems holds key

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Privatisation of IAS 'Modi's guarantee' for ending reservation: Rahul

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre

CBI takes over probe into UPSC aspirants deaths in Delhi coaching centre

Topics : IAS Indian Administrative Service Odisha Odisha government Government transfers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon