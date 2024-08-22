Business Standard
Home / India News / Protesters in Badlapur were locals, not outsiders: Raut slams Maha govt

Protesters in Badlapur were locals, not outsiders: Raut slams Maha govt

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier said that the protest at Badlapur station over the alleged sexual assault on the two KG students was politically motivated with an aim to malign the state

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has said that those who had protested at Badlapur against the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at a school were locals and not outsiders as claimed by the Maharashtra government.
In a post on X late on Wednesday night, Raut shared a copy of the police remand application of the people arrested for rioting at Badlapur station which said that most of the protesters were locals. In the post, Raut also tagged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters blocked the railway tracks at Badlapur station over the alleged sexual assault on the two 4-year-old girls by a male attendant at a local school. The police had to resort to lathi charge after the protesters pelted stones.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said on Wednesday that the protest at Badlapur station over the alleged sexual assault on the two KG students was politically motivated with an aim to malign the state government and those involved in it were mostly outsiders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sanjay Raut Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena Maharashtra Maharashtra government

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

