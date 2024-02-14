Sensex (    %)
                        
Basant Panchami special: Celebrate festival with Bollywood-inspired outfits

On Feb 14, India will celebrate the auspicious Hindu festival called Basant Panchami with pomp and fervour. It is dedicated to the goddess Saraswati and celebrated nationwide

Basant Panchami 2024

Saraswati Puja/Basant Panchami 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
Basant Panchami is celebrated nationwide on February 14. A celebration committed to the goddess Saraswati, people ordinarily wear yellow ensembles on this propitious day as the colour represents the appearance of spring and the ripening of harvests. 
Vasant Panchami, also called Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja, to pay tribute to the Universal goddess Saraswati, is a celebration that marks the preparation for the appearance of spring. Vasant Panchami likewise denotes the beginning of preparation for Holika and Holi. The Vasant Utsava (festival) on Panchami is celebrated forty days prior to spring, due to any season's change period being 40 days, and after that, the season comes into full blossom.
If you haven't decided which yellow outfit to wear this time, we've got looks based on Bollywood to help you decide. Stand apart this Basant Panchami with these B-town-supported yellow outfits. 

Basant Panchami special: 5 Bollywood-inspired outfits

    • Ananya Panday
If you're looking for something a little more edgy, her bright yellow organza saree with shimmering borders and matching sequin halter neck blouse are just what you need. You can coordinate the wrap with silver jhumkas, a little bindi, and sensational eye makeup to complete the look.



    • Madhuri Dixit      
The queen of saris, Madhuri Dixit, can be your inspiration for this Basant Panchami with her tremendous collection of stunning drapes. Designed by Seema Gujral, her georgette sari decorated with mirror work, matched with a traditional coat, is straight out of your Bollywood dreams. The look is completed by statement earrings, glamorous makeup, and a messy ponytail.


    • Sonam Kapoor
If you're looking for something more customary and refined, Sonam Kapoor's easy linen sari in shades of cream and yellow is perfect for you. With classic jewellery, nude cosmetics, and a stylish bun, you can likewise seem to be royalty with this look.


    • Rakul Preet Singh
Saris probably won't be your thing. The all-yellow ensemble worn by Rakul Preet Singh can be your go-to dress in this situation. The diva wore a yellow Sharara and Kurti with a matching sheer dupatta. Decorate it with a potli bag, conventional jewellery, and a chaotic ponytail to get the full look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


    • Kiara Advani
Want a new look? Attempt Kiara Advani's mustard yellow lehenga to praise the happy event. Paired with a silver choker necklace, a bralette-style blouse, and nude cosmetics, you are good to go for Basant Panchami in style.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

