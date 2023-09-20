close
Battery of electric two-wheeler explodes while charging in Delhi's CR Park

No one was injured in the incident, they said

Photo: Unsplash

Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The battery of an e-scooter exploded at a shop in south Delhi's CR Park area, police said on Wednesday.
No one was injured in the incident, they said.
Police said the shop owner was charging the two-wheeler battery when it exploded around 11.45 pm on Tuesday.
They said the shop is owned by Raju Sahu, a resident of Kalkaji.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : two-wheeler Electric Vehicles Delhi

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon