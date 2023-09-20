Battery of electric two-wheeler explodes while charging in Delhi's CR Park

The battery of an e-scooter exploded at a shop in south Delhi's CR Park area, police said on Wednesday.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

Police said the shop owner was charging the two-wheeler battery when it exploded around 11.45 pm on Tuesday.

They said the shop is owned by Raju Sahu, a resident of Kalkaji.

Also Read Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi dies at 40, fans offer condolences Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry ACC battery market demand in India to rise to 220 GWh by 2030: Report Chhattisgarh: Notices issued to 8 BJP functionaries for 'hateful' posts Leaders from both NCP factions say there is no split or dispute in party US in active talks with India over producing military systems: Pentagon Turkish Prez Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address Special session of the Parliament day 3: What's on the agenda today? 'Socialist, Secular' removed from new copies of Constitution: Adhir Ranjan