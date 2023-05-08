close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BCD to reconsider notification making ID with NCR address compulsory

An advocate and Delhi University alumna has filed a plea before the high court challenging the BCD's notification

IANS New Delhi
SECI to consider lone bid for solar tender linked with manufacturing

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 5:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it is reconsidering its recent notification making Aadhar and Voter Identity Card bearing a Delhi-NCR address mandatory for enrolment with it.

A lawyer, appearing for the bar body, told a bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh that the matter will be reconsidered by it in a meeting to be held on May 12.

The court then adjourned the matter for further hearing to May 23 and also asked the BCD to file a short affidavit on the matter.

Justice Singh said: "Since the matter is stated to be under reconsideration of the Bar Council of Delhi, list on May 23."

An advocate and Delhi University alumna has filed a plea before the high court challenging the BCD's notification.

Calling BCD's decision arbitrary and discriminatory, the petition filed by advocate Rajani Kumari, who is a resident of Bihar, challenges BCD's notice issued on April 13 stating that lawyers proposing to get enrolled with the BCD will have to produce their Aadhaar and Voter ID cards showing Delhi or the NCR as their place of residence.

Also Read

Cal HC seeks BCI's reply on mother's identification for advocate enrollment

Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 soundbar: Know price, specs and more

17 flights diverted from Delhi airport as heavy rains lashes parts of NCR

Will consider including law on right to education in curriculum: BCI to HC

42 lost Parliament membership since 1988, maximum 19 in 14th Lok Sabha

Haryana govt evacuating students from violence-hit Manipur: Official

ED director Mishra's tenure extended due to FATF review: Centre to SC

Last batch of stranded Tripura students returns; 239 airlifted from Manipur

Nepal police arrest 10 Indians for illegally acquiring citizenship cards

These jobs most likely to be lost and created because of AI: Report

Earlier Justice Singh asked the petitioner to make the Bar Council of India (BCI) a party to the plea.

The BCD has stated in its notice that it is mandatory for the fresh law graduates seeking to enrol in the national capital to attach their Aadhaar and Voter ID card copies bearing an address in Delhi/NCR and lack of which will lead to no enrolment.

According to Kumari, the council's decision would act like a barrier for law graduates coming from different parts of the country and looking to practise law in the capital for better prospects.

"The requirement of Aadhaar Card and Voter ID Card with the address of Delhi or NCR discriminates against those law graduates who do not have an address in Delhi or NCR. This creates an arbitrary classification between law graduates based on their residential address, which is a violation of Article 14," the plea contended.

It stated that the blanket restriction on enrolment with BCD lacks intelligible differentia as to how a law graduate belonging to Agra having and graduated from National Law School, Bangalore is unequally placed with one domiciled in Meerut.

"The impugned notification is completely silent about the objective it seeks to achieve from the classification stipulated therein," the plea stated.

A Public Interest Litigation was also filed by lawyer Shannu Baghel before the high court last week to set aside the BCD's notification. Baghel is a practising advocate in Delhi High Court and District Courts.

--IANS

spr/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCR Bar Council of India Lawyers

First Published: May 08 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Easy Trip Planners in-principally approves acquisition of certain entities

travel, travel insurance
2 min read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Elon Musk
2 min read

Adani Group gets financial support from three Japanese banks: Report

Adani Group, Adani
2 min read

Physics Wallah to invest Rs 100 cr in a bid to boost UPSC test preparation

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

Betterhalf plans to hire 100 employees, strengthen leadership team

jobs, employement
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

The kerala story
4 min read

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

LIVE: WB govt to ban Kerala Story, film producer threatens legal action

MAY 23, 2022.** Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah. (PTI Photo)
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon