JUST IN
Apple partners with Epic Systems to bring health record tool on macOS
Amazon's online learning vertical, Academy to shut operations in India
Microsoft adds 'portrait mode' feature to PowerPoint for iPhones
Realme's Dizo launches Watch R Talk Go smartwatch at Rs 3,999: Details here
Realme 10 Pro series phones set to launch in India on Dec 8: Details here
YouTube starts beta testing of quiz feature for community posts: Report
Apple AirPods Pro earbuds capable to double up as hearing aids: Report
Google starts testing full emoji reactions on Messages app: Report
Samsung introduces Voice Focus feature, One UI 5.0 in new OS update
Google Pixel 7 series gets cheaper with bank, exchange offers on Flipkart
You are here: Home » Technology Â» Launches
Apple partners with Epic Systems to bring health record tool on macOS
Business Standard

Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 soundbar: Know price, specs and more

Priced at Rs 22,999, the ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 soundbar will be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon from November 24

Topics
Zebronics | sound devices | speakers

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9750
Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9750


Expanding its audio line-up, home-grown electronic maker Zebronics on Thursday launched the ZEB-Juke Bar 9750. Priced at Rs 22,999, the soundbar will be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon from November 24. It is the first by the Indian brand to boast Dolby Atmos and wireless rear satellite speakers, said the company in a statement.

“We believe in constant innovation & to provide our consumers with extraordinary Audio Products that deliver immersive sound experience with cutting-edge technology, it's been always our goal to make home entertainment products for everyone bringing premium to masses" said Pradeep Doshi, Co-founder and Director, Zebronics.

ZEB-Juke Bar 9750: Specifications

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 comes with a soundbar with five audio drivers – three on the front and two on the top – a dedicated 15.5cm sub-woofer, and dual wireless rear satellite speakers. The combined output of the audio system is 525 watts. It supports Dolby Atmos and 5.1.2 channel sound. Connectivity is covered by Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, HDMI port (with e-ARC), Optical-In, USB port, and auxiliary port.

The ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 has a slim design with minimal design elements. According to the company, the soundbar, as well as the rear wireless satellite speakers, can be wall mounted and set-up easily out-of-the-box.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Zebronics

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 16:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU