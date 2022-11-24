Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 soundbar: Know price, specs and more

-
Expanding its audio line-up, home-grown electronic maker Zebronics on Thursday launched the ZEB-Juke Bar 9750. Priced at Rs 22,999, the soundbar will be available on the e-commerce platform Amazon from November 24. It is the first by the Indian brand to boast Dolby Atmos and wireless rear satellite speakers, said the company in a statement.
“We believe in constant innovation & to provide our consumers with extraordinary Audio Products that deliver immersive sound experience with cutting-edge technology, it's been always our goal to make home entertainment products for everyone bringing premium to masses" said Pradeep Doshi, Co-founder and Director, Zebronics.
ZEB-Juke Bar 9750: Specifications
The ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 comes with a soundbar with five audio drivers – three on the front and two on the top – a dedicated 15.5cm sub-woofer, and dual wireless rear satellite speakers. The combined output of the audio system is 525 watts. It supports Dolby Atmos and 5.1.2 channel sound. Connectivity is covered by Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, HDMI port (with e-ARC), Optical-In, USB port, and auxiliary port.
The ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 has a slim design with minimal design elements. According to the company, the soundbar, as well as the rear wireless satellite speakers, can be wall mounted and set-up easily out-of-the-box.
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 16:13 IST
