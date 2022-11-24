Zebronics launches ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 soundbar: Know price, specs and more



Expanding its audio line-up, home-grown electronic maker on Thursday launched the ZEB-Juke Bar 9750. Priced at Rs 22,999, the soundbar will be available on the e-commerce platform from November 24. It is the first by the Indian brand to boast Dolby Atmos and wireless rear satellite speakers, said the company in a statement.



“We believe in constant innovation & to provide our consumers with extraordinary Audio Products that deliver immersive sound experience with cutting-edge technology, it's been always our goal to make home entertainment products for everyone bringing premium to masses" said Pradeep Doshi, Co-founder and Director, .



ZEB-Juke Bar 9750: Specifications



The ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 comes with a soundbar with five audio drivers – three on the front and two on the top – a dedicated 15.5cm sub-woofer, and dual wireless rear satellite . The combined output of the audio system is 525 watts. It supports Dolby Atmos and 5.1.2 channel sound. Connectivity is covered by Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity, HDMI port (with e-ARC), Optical-In, port, and auxiliary port.



The ZEB-Juke Bar 9750 has a slim design with minimal design elements. According to the company, the soundbar, as well as the rear wireless satellite speakers, can be wall mounted and set-up easily out-of-the-box.