Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Beginning of justice for Pahalgam victims, says RSS on 'Operation Sindoor'

Beginning of justice for Pahalgam victims, says RSS on 'Operation Sindoor'

The military strikes were conducted under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians

RSS, Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh, Sangh Parivar, Path Sanchalan

Justice served. Nation supports: RSS | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday said Operation Sindoor was the beginning of justice for the Pahalgam terror strike victims.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

"Beginning of justicefor the victims of PahalgamBehining --'Operation Sindoor', Justice served. Nation supports," RSS national media and publicity department head Sunil Ambekar said in a post in X.

"Jai Hind. Long live mother India," he added.

 

The military strikes were conducted under Operation Sindoor two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

The nine targets struck under 'Operation Sindoor', four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir, were chosen by the IAF after receiving intelligence inputs about terror camps operating under the guise of health centres to evade detection at these sites, officials said on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

'Impeachment if he does not resign': Justice Varma indicted in cash row

Delhi mock drill, blackout

Civil defence mock drill in Delhi on May 7: Here are the dos and don'ts

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Fully prepared for any eventuality: J&K LG on Pak cross-border shelling

Amit Shah, Home Minister

'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat's reply to Pahalgam killings: Amit Shah

Attack, Pakistan Attack

Kashmiri locals flee to bunkers as Pakistan fires across LoC post strikes

Topics : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS RSS leader Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVEIndian Army Strikes in PakistanCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon