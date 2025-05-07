Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Fully prepared for any eventuality: J&K LG on Pak cross-border shelling

Fully prepared for any eventuality: J&K LG on Pak cross-border shelling

Sinha said he has directed the deputy commissioners for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality arising out of heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistan.

Sinha said he is closely monitoring the situation.

"Took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police & district officials including DCs of all the border districts. I'm closely monitoring the situation & govt is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality," the LG said on his official handle on X.

Sinha said he has directed the deputy commissioners for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation.

 

"We will ensure safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!" he added.

In retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

In the wake of the missile strikes, Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in several border districts of J-K.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat's reply to Pahalgam killings: Amit Shah

Attack, Pakistan Attack

Kashmiri locals flee to bunkers as Pakistan fires across LoC post strikes

police, UP Police

Red alert declared in UP after 'Operation Sindoor', says DGP Prashant Kumar

hot, summer, heat, heat waves, New Delhi Heat, New Delhi Summer

Delhi sees relief as rain likely on May 8, AQI remains 'moderate'

indigo airlines, indigo

Bomb threat at Mumbai airport after Indian airstrikes on Pak terror camps

Topics : Manoj Sinha Jammu and Kashmir Pahalgam attack India Pakistan relations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVEIndian Army Strikes in PakistanCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th ResultBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon