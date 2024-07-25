Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bengal govt passes resolution against NEET-UG, calls it 'education scam'

The West Bengal Assembly proposed reinstating the state's previous Joint Entrance-Medical examination, which was formerly administered by the state government

Protest, NEET Protest, UGC NET Protest

Activists stage a protest demanding re-conduct of the NEET exam. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday approved a resolution regarding NEET-UG following a discussion. The ruling Trinamool Congress introduced this resolution on Tuesday, labelling NEET-UG as an education scam. It proposed reinstating the state’s previous Joint Entrance-Medical examination, which was formerly administered by the state government.

While moving the resolution, state minister for parliamentary affairs Sobhondeb Chattopadhyay said, “NEET-UG is the biggest scam in the Indian education sector.” He suggested implementing a system where the state government could resume conducting examinations, as was done previously.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

State education minister Bratya Basu said, “I support the resolution on NEET moved by our state minister. Prior to this, Tamil Nadu and Kerala assemblies have also discussed the issue. In 2010-11, when the UPA government, dampening the federal structure, tried to conduct NEET, letters were written. Significantly, apart from Bengal, Gujarat also protested on the same issue.”

He further added that after the NEET examination was handed over to the National Testing Agency (NTA) in 2014, students, doctors, medical community, as well as political parties, were seen protesting on the issue.

“On what grounds the grace marks were increased? It was based on the CLAT model. This was the first problem. Thus, so many students stood first in NEET-UG,” Basu said.

The state education minister said that the credibility of the NTA is now under scrutiny. “The credibility of the NTA is in question now. Why were all students given grace marks? The NTA is unable to give details about the grace marks,” Basu added.

Last year, 50 students achieved 700 marks, whereas this year, only 300 students reached that score, he said, adding that the questions were more challenging this time compared to previous years. Basu further said that after the NEET test, several examinations such as UGC NET, NEET-PG and CSIR NET have been cancelled.

More From This Section

LIVE: Himachal Pradesh HC issues notice after Kangana Ranaut's election from Mandi challenged

Haryana doctors' body calls for services' shutdown in govt hospitals today

SC collegium suggests extending tenure of 9 judges of Calcutta HC for a yr

Sailor's body missing in INS Brahmaputra fire found after intensive ops

201 Indians died during Hajj pilgrimage 2024 due to health issues: Govt


[With agency inputs]

Also Read

Supreme Court rejects NEET-UG retest, finds no evidence of systemic breach

BJP asks if Rahul Gandhi will apologise after SC verdict on NEET exam

NEET UG 2024: Revised final results, counselling dates to be out soon

Oppn tried to create anarchy over NEET, SC verdict upholds truth: Pradhan

News updates: UK foreign secy Lammy to begin 2-day visit to India on Wednesday

Topics : NEET UG NEET row anti-NEET protests NEET question paper Question paper leak BS Web Reports National Testing Agency CBI West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon