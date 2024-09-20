Business Standard
Bengal medics call off 'ceasework', to resume work partially from Saturday

The medics have said they would not work in the Outpatient Department (OPD), but partially function in emergency and essential services

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Doctors raise slogans during a protest rally | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Junior doctors agitating over the RG Kar incident called off their cease work' on Friday evening, announcing partial resumption of duties entailing attending essential services in state-run hospitals from Saturday.
Ending the logjam persisting for 42 days, the medics withdrew the cease work' after holing a march to the CBI office in Salt Lake from the state health department's headquarters, where they had been demonstrating for over a week.
The procession covered a distance of around 4 km from the Swasthya Bhawan' to the CGO Complex.
The medics have said they would not work in the Outpatient Department (OPD), but partially function in emergency and essential services.
 
The doctors had called the cease work' and staged the sit-in outside the state health department headquarters in the wake of the rape and murder of a young medic at RG Kar hospital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : doctors protests Bengal doctors strike doctors in India Women doctors West Bengal

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

