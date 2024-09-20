Respect, capability, prosperity define PM Vishwakarma Yojana: PM Modi

Wardha: PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others during a public meeting on completion of one year of the PM Vishwakarma scheme, Wardha, Friday, Sept. 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his government is resolved to bring new energy to traditional skills after 70 years of independence. While addressing the anniversary of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana in Wardha, Maharashtra, he emphasized that ‘Samman, Samarthya, Samridhi’ (respect, capability, prosperity) embodies the spirit of this scheme.

"This celebration of the completion of one year of the Vishwakarma Yojana will give new energy to our resolutions for a developed India. I congratulate all those associated with the Vishwakarma Yojana and all the beneficiaries across the country on this occasion," said Modi.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme aims to provide end-to-end support to artisans and craftspeople across 18 trades who work with their hands and tools. The components of the scheme include recognition through the PM Vishwakarma Certificate and ID Card, skill upgradation, toolkit incentives, credit support, incentives for digital transactions, and marketing support.

In the last year, more than 20 lakh (2 million) people with 18 different traditional skills have been connected to the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, which includes 700 districts, 2.5 lakh (0.25 million) gram panchayats, and 5,000 urban local units.

Under this scheme, the government has provided more than 6 lakh (0.6 million) Vishwakarmas with modern equipment to help boost productivity and the quality of their produce, along with an e-voucher of Rs 15,000 and loans up to Rs 3 lakh (0.3 million) without a guarantee to expand their businesses.

“Every beneficiary is being given an e-voucher of Rs 15,000. A loan of up to Rs 3 lakh (0.3 million) without a guarantee is also being provided to help expand their business. I am happy to report that within one year, loans worth Rs 1,400 crore have been given to Vishwakarmas. This shows that the Vishwakarma Yojana is addressing every aspect, which is why it is so successful and becoming popular,” said Modi while addressing the audience in Wardha.

Moreover, Modi laid the foundation stone of the PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Amravati, Maharashtra. The Prime Minister also took a walkthrough of the exhibition showcased on the occasion. The government has finalized seven sites for setting up PM MITRA Parks, located in Tamil Nadu (Virudhunagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navsari), Karnataka (Kalaburagi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow), and Maharashtra (Amravati).

Modi underlined that the foundation stone of the PM MITRA Park was laid today. He highlighted that today’s India is working to elevate its textile industry to the pinnacle of global markets and that the country's goal is to reestablish the centuries-old fame and recognition of India’s textile industries.

“The PM MITRA Park in Amravati is another significant step in this direction. I congratulate the people of Amravati for this achievement,” said the Prime Minister.

The PM MITRA Park in Amravati is being developed by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the state implementation agency over a 1,000-acre park.

The event was attended by the Governor of Maharashtra, C P Radhakrishnan; Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde; Union Minister for Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises, Jitan Ram Manjhi; Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary; and Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.