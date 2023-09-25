Vacancies at district-level affecting important projects, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday sought detailed reports on the vacancies in all state departments and directed that steps be taken to speed up the recruitment process a various levels.

The chief minister noted that there were a large number of vacancies in various departments in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Mathura, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Ghaziabad districts due to which many important projects are being affected, the state government said in a statement here.

He directed that qualified personnel should be deployed here on priority, it said.

In order to speed up the recruitment process, there is a need to use technology further to reduce the amount of time spent on it, the CM said on Monday while reviewing the department-wise personnel arrangements with the Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries of all the departments.

The chief minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive assessment of necessary vacancies at every level, spanning from village and city to district and government departments, the statement said.

He said that through the Appointment and Personnel Department, detailed reports of vacancies and the prevailing appointment process in all departments and required human resources should be made available to the Chief Minister's Office.

The chief minister observed that the lack of human resources in government departments adversely affects departmental efficiency and public interest.

Delays in appointments not only increase the backlog but the youth also do not get opportunities as per their abilities. Therefore, it is necessary that every department takes the appointment process forward in time, he said.

He also directed them to review the information received from the districts regarding vacancies.

The UP chief minister said that numerous new positions in departments like urban development must be created in light of the changing times.

Chakbandi Lekhpals (consolidation officials) in the Revenue Department should be properly trained. The ongoing selection process for various posts in the police department should be completed by next December, he said



This year, the process of promotion at the level of Chief Secretary/Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Head of Department or Public Service Commission should be completed by September 30 in every case, he directed,



Adityanath said that any additional personnel in departments should be accommodated in other departments as per rules. If eligible candidates are not found in the posts for promotion, then deputation should be considered. Relaxation in promotion can also be done as per requirement.