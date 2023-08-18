Bengaluru experiences its second No Shadow Day today, check why it happens

Bengaluru experienced a unique celestial event, known as Zero Shadow Day, today, August 18. The celestial event happens when the sun aligns directly overhead, causing our shadows to disappear.

Such events occur twice a year in Bengaluru, once around April 24th, 25th and second on August 18. This astronomical event takes place in a location, which is between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn that lies within the latitude range of -23.5 to 23.5 degrees.

Bengaluru today experienced this phenomenal event, exactly at 12.24 pm when the sun was at its peak.

At this point in time, people experienced their shadows slowly fading away and becoming practically invisible for two minutes.

Zero Shadow Day teaches about earth's axial tilt

Zero Shadow Day offers significant educational value, and teachers can also use this opportunity to teach students about the earth's axial tilt, its orbit around the Sun, and sunlight changing its angles throughout the year.





Zero Shadow Day is an opportunity to learn about the natural world and get a deeper understanding of the Earth and its relationship with the Sun. Whether you see it from a scientific perspective or astrological aspect, Zero Shadow Day or No Shadow Day offers you the opportunity to engage with the astronomical activities of this world.

Why does Zero Shadow Day happen?

The earth tilted about 23.5 degrees and this tilt makes the Sun do this magic of No Shadow. This happens in Bengaluru twice a year and it does happen in other cities as well, which are located in the same latitude, like Chennai and Mangaluru, on the same day but at different times.

According to the Astronomical Society of India, the sun is never exactly positioned over the head. Rather it continuously maintains a lower position in the sky, either to the north or to the south