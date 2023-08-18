Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Bengaluru experiences its second No Shadow Day today, check why it happens

Second Zero Shadow Day was observed in Bengaluru today at 12.24 pm IST. The excited residents took to the streets to take photos of this unique celestial event, later sharing them on social media

Zero Shadow Day

Zero Shadow Day

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru experienced a unique celestial event, known as Zero Shadow Day, today, August 18. The celestial event happens when the sun aligns directly overhead, causing our shadows to disappear. 

Such events occur twice a year in Bengaluru, once around April 24th, 25th and second on August 18. This astronomical event takes place in a location, which is between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn that lies within the latitude range of -23.5 to 23.5 degrees.

Bengaluru today experienced this phenomenal event, exactly at 12.24 pm when the sun was at its peak.

At this point in time, people experienced their shadows slowly fading away and becoming practically invisible for two minutes.

Zero Shadow Day teaches about earth's axial tilt

Zero Shadow Day offers significant educational value, and teachers can also use this opportunity to teach students about the earth's axial tilt, its orbit around the Sun, and sunlight changing its angles throughout the year.

Apart from its scientific importance, Zero Shadow Day has astrological significance as well. The absence of shadow shows the moment of balance, which is of great importance in astrological interpretations.

Also Read: Hyderabad witnesses rare celestial phenomenon called Zero Shadow Day

Also Read

Rapidly growing black hole found, could explain how galaxies first evolved

India, UK sign agreement to collaborate on science and innovation

Man in B'lore seeking flat asked for LinkedIn link and Class 12 marksheet

India to launch 7 Singapore satellites from Isro's spaceport on July 30

Inflation bites off Jubilant Food's Q1 profit; analysts serve earnings cut

India braces for more rain after floods, lightning kill 2,000: Report

Every Indian would be proud to see first 3D printed post office: PM Modi

With focus on infra, India becoming global investment destination: Minister

Restoration of peace and normalcy of paramount importance in Manipur: CM

'Everyone entitled to speak freely': Manipur CM on Kuki MLAs letter to PM


Zero Shadow Day is an opportunity to learn about the natural world and get a deeper understanding of the Earth and its relationship with the Sun. Whether you see it from a scientific perspective or astrological aspect, Zero Shadow Day or No Shadow Day offers you the opportunity to engage with the astronomical activities of this world.

Why does Zero Shadow Day happen?

The earth tilted about 23.5 degrees and this tilt makes the Sun do this magic of No Shadow. This happens in Bengaluru twice a year and it does happen in other cities as well, which are located in the same latitude, like Chennai and Mangaluru, on the same day but at different times.

According to the Astronomical Society of India, the sun is never exactly positioned over the head. Rather it continuously maintains a lower position in the sky, either to the north or to the south

Topics : Bengaluru Sun India

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayTop Headlines TodayAdani Power Share PriceAP Dhillon Web SeriesNational Couples Day 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Elections 2023: BJP's MP seeks 5-6 rallies by PM Modi ahead of state pollsMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon