Bengaluru to beat Delhi this year: IMD predicts record-high temperatures

Bengaluru to beat Delhi this year: IMD predicts record-high temperatures

IMD recently predicted that the temperature in Bengaluru is expected to be higher as compared to the temperature in the national capital

High temperatures

Sudeep Singh Rawat
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Bengaluru, known for its year-round pleasant climate, might be in for a surprise this year. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is set to experience higher temperatures than Delhi, marking an unusual weather shift.
 
The higher temperature in Bengaluru will lead to hotter days in the coming weeks. This year, the February temperatures in the city have marked a 2.7 degrees Celsius rise from the previous year. 
 
Bengaluru recorded the hottest day this Friday, February 18, 2025, when the temperature touched 35.9 degrees Celsius. On the same day, the temperature in the national capital was 27 degrees Celsius. 
 
 
Despite warmer days, the only respite to Bengaluru is in the evening when the maximum temperature hovers around 17 degrees Celsius. Still, Bengaluru is predicted to be slightly hotter as compared to Delhi.

Early summer in Bengaluru

According to IMD, the absence of northern winds, which are responsible for maintaining balance by providing cooler temperatures, is the reason behind high temperatures. Apart from this, IMD also believes that the ongoing La Niña phenomenon impacted Bengaluru's weather. 

Although the Bengaluru weather witnessed undesired patterns like Raichur and Kalaburgi, which are known to be the hottest sites in Karnataka, the Delhi temperature didn't fluctuate much and remained within expected ranges.
 
Such upward trends in Bengaluru are not something that happened for the first time, this city has been overtaking the national capital's temperature for the last two years consistently. Historically, the February temperature in Bengaluru remains around 15 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius. While the temperature in Delhi typically remains around 12 degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius. This clearly shows that Bengaluru's temperature usually has a higher temperature than Delhi's temperature during this period.
 
The steady surge in Bengaluru's temperature demonstrates a pattern of surpassing the national capital in daytime warmth. IMD also forecasted sustained higher temperatures in the coming days in the IT city. The city’s premature transition into summer seems to be an emerging climatic norm.

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

