Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 08:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi AQI improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category; relief soon?

Delhi AQI improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category; relief soon?

According to the city's 24-hour average, the AQI in Gurugram was recorded in the 'poor' category at 228, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it was in the 'moderate' category at 129 and 111, respectively

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: 0-50 ('good'), 51-100 ('satisfactory'), 101-200 ('moderate'), 201-300 ('poor'), 301-400 ('very poor'), and above 400 ('severe') | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 8:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The air quality in Delhi improved slightly but remained in the 'poor' category on Tuesday morning. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am was 214. 
 
On February 17, the AQI touched 250 in the national capital, ending the period of short-lived relief. 
 
AQI across Delhi-NCR
 
According to the city's 24-hour average, the AQI in Gurugram was recorded in the 'poor' category at 228, while in Ghaziabad and Noida, it was in the 'moderate' category at 129 and 111, respectively.
 
AQI categories

Also Read

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Delhi air worsens to 'poor' days after seeing 'best' AQI in four months

air pollution, AQI

Delhi's air quality dips to 'poor' as AQI climbs to 262 after brief relief

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

Delhi gets ready for summer as mercury rises, IMD forecasts rain next week

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold

Delhi's air quality still 'moderate' as strong winds clear away pollutants

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Delhi's air quality best in four months, remains in 'moderate' category

 
CPCB classifies AQI levels as follows: 0-50 ('good'), 51-100 ('satisfactory'), 101-200 ('moderate'), 201-300 ('poor'), 301-400 ('very poor'), and above 400 ('severe').
 
 
Anti-pollution measures in place
 
Measures under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) continue to be in effect to prevent the AQI from deteriorating further. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III measures under the revised Grap on February 3 following an improvement in air quality.
 
Reasons for the decline in air quality
 
Unfavourable weather conditions such as a partly cloudy sky and lower wind speed have been contributing to the worsening air quality in the national capital. Other factors include changes in mixing height and adverse conditions for pollutant dispersion.  Delhi weather update 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy conditions for today with mist. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively. The humidity levels would fluctuate between 100 per cent and 42 per cent.
 

More From This Section

Ranveer Allahbadia

India's Got Latent row: Allahbadia continuously out of contact, says police

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab

India set to become third-largest economy in world by 2029: Haryana CM

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to visit Bageshwar Dham on Feb 23, to lay foundation stone for hospital

The Indian Banking Association (IBA) has suggested to the finance ministry to direct public sector banks (PSBs) to organise regular training sessions by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for bankers to enhance vigilance and prevent fraud.

Rural Development Ministry warns against fraudulent recruitment ad

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Outgoing CEC calls for early verdicts on poll cases, regulation of freebies

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon