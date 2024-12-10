Business Standard
Home / India News / BEST bus crash: CM Fadanvis announces Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia to deceased kin

BEST bus crash: CM Fadanvis announces Rs 5 lakhs ex-gratia to deceased kin

Death toll in the Kurla rose to 7 on Tuesday and the number of injured people increases to 49, according to Fire Department officials

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM has also said that the treatment of the injured in accident will be borne by BEST and BMC (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kurla bus accident, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra CM has also said that the treatment of the injured in accident will be borne by BEST and BMC.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has paid emotional tributes expressing deep grief over the death of some people in the Best Bus accident in Kurla. We share in the grief of their families. He also said that I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. He has also said that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the heirs of the deceased in this incident from the Chief Minister's Aid Fund. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also said that orders have been given to bear the expenses of the treatment of those injured in this incident on behalf of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and BEST," read the CMO post on X.

 

The death toll in the Kurla rose to 7 on Tuesday and the number of injured people increases to 49, according to Fire Department officials.

The critically injured were shifted to many hospitals, a total of 48 injuries reported across hospitals--Bhabha Hospital confirmed 35 injured (4 dead, including 2 post- admission), Kohinoor Hospital reported 3 injured (1 dead, 2 critical), Seven Hills confirmed 4 stable injuries among police personnel, City Hospital stated Umer Abdul Gafur's (35) condition is awaited, and Habib Hospital reported 6 injuries (1 dead, 5 admitted).

Earlier on Monday, the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) lost its control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Kurla. The incident reported at around 9:50 pm on Monday night, by BMC's MFB. The bus collided with 30-40 vehicles over a 100-meter stretch before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building, breaking its compound wall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader EknathShinde with Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (left) of the BJP leader and AjitPawar (right) of the NCP, after the Mahayuti's landslide victory in the Assembly polls. The alliance regained as many as 1

5 days in office, Mahayuti govt wins confidence vote in state Assembly

PremiumMumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital

Mumbai's infrastructure revamp takes centre stage as new govt takes charge

PremiumShaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

Will RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das get another term or pass the baton?

Rahul N

BJP's Rahul Narwekar set to become Maharashtra Assembly speaker unopposed

UM Ramdas Athawale

Raj Thackeray has lost relevance, Mahayuti does not need him: Athawale

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government Bus accident Mumbai Accident victims

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon