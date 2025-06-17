Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 11:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Beyond beaches: Goa to promote temple visits under spiritual tourism drive

Beyond beaches: Goa to promote temple visits under spiritual tourism drive

A meeting was held on Monday with representatives of all the 11 temples to discuss promotion of the pilgrimage circuit and resolve any coordination-related issues, says Kedar Naik

As part of the pilgrimage circuit, tourists will be taken around four temples in a day, covering the entire journey in two-three days, Naik said. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Panaji
Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

The Goa government is planning to provide a spiritual experience to visitors, away from the beaches, by promoting a pilgrimage circuit comprising 11 iconic temples in the state, officials said on Tuesday.

These temples will be the highlight of the Goa Tourism's 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra' campaign, they said.

A meeting was held on Monday with representatives of all the 11 temples to discuss promotion of the pilgrimage circuit and resolve any coordination-related issues, Goa Tourism Director Kedar Naik told PTI.

The 'Ekadasha Teertha Yatra' will cover the 11 temples representing Goa's rich spiritual legacy. 

These include Sri Manguesh Temple in Mangeshi (North Goa), Sri Mahalasa Narayani Temple in Mardol (North Goa), Mahadev Temple in Tambdi Surla (South Goa) and Sri Shantadurga Temple in Fatorpa (South Goa).

 

As part of the pilgrimage circuit, tourists will be taken around four temples in a day, covering the entire journey in two-three days, Naik said.

The visitors will also be taken to other tourist attractions nearby, providing them a holistic travel experience, he said.

Naik said the committee members of the temples have welcomed the initiative and expressed support for its successful implementation.

"They also provided valuable inputs to ensure that the spiritual sanctity of each temple is maintained while hosting tourists," he said. 

Naik said that 'Ekadasha Teertha' is not just a tourism product, it is a "journey of spiritual immersion, local engagement and cultural preservation".

"We are grateful to the temple committees for their wholehearted support and valuable inputs, which will help us co-create a meaningful and respectful experience for all visitors," he added.

The committees emphasised the importance of formulating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the visitors. They also recommended that tourist itineraries be planned carefully during temple festivals and utsavs, he said.

Parking and traffic management emerged as another key concern, particularly when buses and large vehicles carrying tourists arrive at temple sites.

The temple committees urged the tourism department to consider site-specific solutions to ensure smooth visitor movement and avoid congestion, Naik said.

The Department of Tourism assured continued collaboration with all stakeholders to refine the yatra plan and uphold the core values of Goa's cultural and spiritual heritage, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Goa tourism in india Religious tourism Hindu temples

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

