Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / ED arrests key accused Rohan Harmalkar in ₹1,000 crore Goa land scam

ED arrests key accused Rohan Harmalkar in ₹1,000 crore Goa land scam

The alleged mastermind Rohan Harmalkar is charged with defrauding property owners using fake documents and tampering revenue records across prime tourist locations in Goa

Photo: Agencies

The ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Goa last week in connection with the scam, which reportedly involved fraudulent transfers of high-value parcels of land in prominent tourist areas. Photo: Agencies

Bhagyashree Vaswani
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday arrested Rohan Harmalkar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), identifying him as the key mastermind in a ₹1,000 crore land-grab scheme that defrauded property owners through impersonation, fabrication of documents, and manipulation of revenue records. A PMLA court remanded him to ED custody for 14 days.
 
Harmalkar, who unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Cumbarjua as an independent candidate before joining the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), is accused of illegally selling prime properties using forged documents without the knowledge or consent of the rightful owners, causing financial and legal distress to victims. 
 
 
In a statement, the ED described him as one of the key conspirators in the Goa land scam, stating that he orchestrated the forgery and manipulation of sale deeds for multiple properties. He also allegedly impersonated legitimate heirs, counterfeited government stamps, and used forged documents as genuine to unlawfully acquire land.
 
Forgery uncovered in tourist hotspots

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo issues travel advisory for Goa, warns of flight delays due to rain

Goa's Lairai Devi temple

Goa temple stampede on May 3 was 'entirely preventable,' finds report

Congress, Congress flag

Goa not BJP's laboratory: Cong on Centre's suggestion about nuclear plant

Goa Stampede

Goa stampede: Police directives on CCTV cameras, barricades not implemented

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai

Goa stampede unprecedented, Governor Pillai visits families of deceased

 
The ED conducted searches at multiple locations in Goa last week in connection with the scam, which reportedly involved fraudulent transfers of high-value parcels of land in prominent tourist areas.
 
During the raids, the agency seized documents related to properties worth ₹1,000 crore at current market value. These included forged title deeds indicating manipulation of land records and fraudulent transfers of large land parcels spanning several lakh square metres in prime locations such as Anjuna, Arpora, and Asagoan in Bardez Taluka.
   

More From This Section

stampede, bengaluru

11 dead, 33 injured at Chinnaswamy amid RCB's IPL celebration; PM condoles

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

LIVE news updates: Indian Railways to mandate e-Aadhaar for tatkal ticket bookings

Election Commission, ECI

EC launches new system for faster, accurate voter turnout reporting

caste census, castes, caste survey

Census 2027 to start from October next yr; to be conducted in two phases

PremiumCensus 2010

Infirmities to caste-tech: How Census questions has changed since 1872

Topics : Goa Elections 2022 Goa crimes money laundering case Money laundering PMLA PMLA case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon