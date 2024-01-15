LIVE: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will influence morale, says Cong's Khurshid
'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' updates: Rahul Gandhi's Yatra will cover 110 districts in 67 days, before reaching its conclusion in Mumbai. Catch all the latest updates on 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' here
BS Web Team New Delhi
'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' latest news updates: Congress leader Salman Khurshid stated on Sunday that the 'yatra' would boost the morale of the party leaders. "Yatra has just started and it has begun very well. The Yatra will go on and it will influence our morale," Khurshid told news agency ANI.
The yatra will pass through Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat before finally arriving in Maharashtra.
The BJP has been taking jabs the Congress party for startong its second yatra. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whether he had ever thought about justice (Nyay) for the people of the Sikh community who suffered atrocities in 1984.
The Manipur government had set up curbs on the flagging off programme of Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Thoubal district on January 14 stating that the programme should not exceed an hour and the number of participants be a maximum 3000.
The permission was issued by the office of Thoubal deputy commissioner on January 11 and stated that the programme should not exceed an hour as the venue is just beside and along the national highway and traffic has to be diverted to alternate routes, it said.
The party has stated it is embarking on the yatra as the government did not give it a chance to raise people's issues in Parliament and the initiative is aimed at re-establishing the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.
The yatra will cover 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot. The Yatra wiil cover 110 districts in 67 days, before reaching its end in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.
The yatra will pass through Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat before finally arriving in Maharashtra.
10:39 AM
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra update: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his way from Sekmai to Karong
10:30 AM
'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' updates: On day 2 of yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets locals
9:59 AM
Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra resumes in Manipur; will halt in Nagaland at night
The second day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Imphal West in Manipur early on Monday.
The Yatra will halt in Nagaland at night after commencing from Sekmai, then to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X today and said "Day 2 of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra began bright and early at 7:30am with the traditional flag hoisting by Seva Dal at the campsite. PCC President of Manipur Keisham Meghachandra hoisted the flag. The yatra will move from Sekmai to Kangpokpi and then Senapati in Manipur before finally halting in Nagaland at night."
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:09 AM IST