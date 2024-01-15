LIVE: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will influence morale, says Cong's Khurshid

The BJP has been taking jabs the Congress party for startong its second yatra. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whether he had ever thought about justice (Nyay) for the people of the Sikh community who suffered atrocities in 1984.



The Manipur government had set up curbs on the flagging off programme of Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Thoubal district on January 14 stating that the programme should not exceed an hour and the number of participants be a maximum 3000. The permission was issued by the office of Thoubal deputy commissioner on January 11 and stated that the programme should not exceed an hour as the venue is just beside and along the national highway and traffic has to be diverted to alternate routes, it said.

The party has stated it is embarking on the yatra as the government did not give it a chance to raise people's issues in Parliament and the initiative is aimed at re-establishing the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

The yatra will cover 6,713 km, mostly in buses but also on foot. The Yatra wiil cover 110 districts in 67 days, before reaching its end in Mumbai on March 20 or 21.



The yatra will pass through Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat before finally arriving in Maharashtra.

Congress leader Salman Khurshid stated on Sunday that the 'yatra' would boost the morale of the party leaders. "Yatra has just started and it has begun very well. The Yatra will go on and it will influence our morale," Khurshid told news agency ANI.