Biden to Kishida, what G20 leaders had to say about economic corridors

The G20 Summit, a platform for international cooperation and economic collaboration, saw world leaders coming together to discuss and pledge their commitment to a common vision: "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family, One Future." At the centre of this vision is sustainable, resilient global cooperation and partnership.

Following the announcement of the 2023 G20 Summit New Delhi Declaration, here's what nations had to say on the partnership of global infrastructure and investment, with particular reference to the economic corridors connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Europe to ANI.

United States President Joe Biden: "Building sustainable, resilient infrastructure"

President Joe Biden of the United States emphasised the significance of sustainable infrastructure investments. He stated, "This is a real big deal...Building sustainable, resilient infrastructure, making quality infrastructure investments and creating a better future." President Biden highlighted the importance of economic corridors and announced the United States' commitment to working with partners to invest in these vital infrastructure projects.

He stated, "As we work to address infrastructure gaps across low-middle-income countries, we need to maximise the impact of our investments. That's why a few months ago announced that the United States will work with our partners to invest in economic corridors."

Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammed Bin Salman: "An important economic corridor"

Crown Prince Muhammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia expressed gratitude for integrating the initiative and the "Economic Corridor" project, stating, "I would like to thank those who worked with us to reach this founding step to establish this important economic corridor." His acknowledgement underlined the importance of international cooperation in infrastructure development.

"We look forward to the integration of the initiative and the Economic Corridor project which is announced in this meeting," he stated.

President of France, Emmanuel Macron: "A commitment to invest"

President Emmanuel Macron of France commended Prime Minister Modi and President Biden for their leadership in organising the meeting. He committed the European Commission's support to invest in the infrastructure project, highlighting its potential to offer significant opportunities and connect people across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Macron emphasised the importance of achieving tangible results: "Our intention is as well to make it real and to be sure that after this commitment we have concrete results and especially to have the first global green trade road meaning having net zero transport infrastructure."

Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni: "Strengthening global interconnections"

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni celebrated the launch of the new economic corridor between India and the Middle East and Europe, calling it a milestone in strengthening global interconnections. She thanked Prime Minister Modi, President Biden, and other leaders for their efforts in making this project possible. Meloni reiterated the commitment to cooperate with low and middle-income nations, creating new opportunities and prosperity.

Reflecting on the project, Meloni stated, "When we launched the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment just over a year ago, we committed to building better infrastructure for a better future in low and middle-income nations. We committed to cooperate with these nations with an equal...to create new opportunities and prosperity."

Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz: "Supporting the World Bank"

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany highlighted the importance of supporting financial institutions like the World Bank, announcing Germany's additional 305 million Euros contribution to the World Bank.

Scholz emphasised that creating an enabling environment for financing is crucial for the success of infrastructure projects.

"I think it is very important to remember that we launched the partnership for Global Investment and Infrastructure last year...We have to be active that these things can happen," stated the Chancellor.

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida: "Strengthening connectivity"

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan shared Japan's dedication to infrastructure development and connectivity. Mentioning projects like the construction of the Delhi metro and the PM expressed Japan's intent to expand cooperation to wider areas, including supply chains, industrial value chains, and strengthening connectivity in the Bay of Bengal region.

Kishida stated, "Going forward, we want to take this effort a step further to expand the scope of cooperation to wider areas including supply chains to link people together by strengthening connectivity."

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi: "Connectivity and trust"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India emphasised the role of connectivity in fostering trust and development, stating, "India has given the highest priority to this topic...we believe connectivity between different countries increases not only business but trust between them."

PM Modi stressed the importance of adhering to international rules, respecting national sovereignty, and regional integrity while promoting connectivity initiatives.