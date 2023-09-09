Confirmation

Over 100,000 travelled on Vande Bharat trains from Aug 15 to Sept 8

While Bilaspur-Nagpur Express has the highest occupancy rate of 122.56%, GOA Madgaon- CSMT Express has the lowest occupancy rate of 75.50%

Chennai: A tangerine-themed Vande Bharat Express train before its trial run. (PTI Photo)

(PTI Photo)

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 8:41 PM IST
The total number of passengers who travelled in Vande Bharat trains in the Central Railway region from August 15 to September 8 is 1.22 lakh, said a press release by Central Railway on Saturday.
The total revenue earned by the Railways through these services in the above-mentioned time period is 10.72 crores.
While Bilaspur-Nagpur Express has the highest occupancy rate of 122.56%, GOA Madgaon- CSMT Express has the lowest occupancy rate of 75.50%.
The occupancy rates for other Vande Bharat trains running through the Central Railway region are as follows: Nagpur-Bilaspur Express (106.40%); CSMT Shirdi Express( 81.33%); Shirdi-CSMT Express ( 81.88%); CSMT Solapur Express (93.71%); Solapur CSMT Express(105.09%); Madgaon Express (92.05%).
Vande Bharat Express is an indigenously manufactured, semi-high-speed, self-propelled train set. The train has state-of-the-art passenger amenities, providing passengers with a faster, more comfortable and more convenient travel experience.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Vande Bharat train Indian Railways Railways

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 8:41 PM IST

