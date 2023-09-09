G20 Summit to commence in New Delhi today: Check full schedule, agenda

New Delhi is all set to host the 18th G20 Summit starting Saturday. It is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

India is hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

G20 Summit: What is the full schedule and agenda?

9.30 am to 10:30 am: The event will start with the arrival of leaders and heads of delegations at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the world leaders, would take photographs with the Tree of Life Foyer. The leaders will then assemble in the Leader's Lounge, at Bharat Mandapam.

10:30 am to 1:30 pm: The first session under the theme "One Earth" will take place at the Summit Hall at Bharat Mandapam, followed by a working lunch.

1:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Various bilateral meetings will take place.

3:30 pm to 4:45 pm: The second session, 'One Family, will be held. After concluding this session, the leaders would then return to their hotels.

7 pm and 8 pm: Leaders and heads of delegation will attend dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, beginning with a welcome photo on arrival.

8 pm to 9 pm: The leaders will engage in conversation over dinner.

9 pm to 9:45 pm: Leaders and heads of delegations will then gather in the leaders' loungue at Bharat Mandapam and return to their hotels.

What does India want from the G20 Summit?

India aims to achieve the twin objectives of adding the African Union as a member of G20 and resolving disagreements about a joint statement related to the war in Ukraine at the summit.

During the presidency, India has focused on various issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access. By leveraging its presidency, India is fostering collaborative solutions that benefit its own population and contribute to the broader global well-being.

G20 Summit: Who all are attending the event?

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who will attend the event in the country's capital city.

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be taking part in the weekend summit. China, however, will be represented at the summit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia.

This is the first time that India is hosting the G20 Summit. Extensive preparations have been underway to portray India's tradition and strength.

The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the UAE, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey, Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union and Singapore.

A warm welcome was accorded to leaders who arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit which begins on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing confidence that the gathering of world leaders will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development.

(With agency inputs)