Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.50%)
66598.91 + 333.35
Nifty (0.47%)
19819.95 + 92.90
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.75 + 383.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.91%)
5913.90 + 53.10
Nifty Bank (0.62%)
45156.40 + 278.05
Heatmap

G20 Summit to commence in New Delhi today: Check full schedule, agenda

India is hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10

G20

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 10:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New Delhi is all set to host the 18th G20 Summit starting Saturday. It is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

India is hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10.

G20 Summit: What is the full schedule and agenda?

9.30 am to 10:30 am: The event will start with the arrival of leaders and heads of delegations at the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with the world leaders, would take photographs with the Tree of Life Foyer. The leaders will then assemble in the Leader's Lounge, at Bharat Mandapam.

10:30 am to 1:30 pm: The first session under the theme "One Earth" will take place at the Summit Hall at Bharat Mandapam, followed by a working lunch.

1:30 pm to 3:30 pm: Various bilateral meetings will take place.

Also Read

Day 1 G20 Summit 2023: Schedule, meetings, key events, and other highlights

Biden and Modi's G20 meeting agenda: GE Jets, climate & cooperation

Pro Kabaddi League 2023 to kick-start on Dec 2; 12-city caravan returns

G20 Summit LIVE: FM Sitharaman hosts Finance Ministers of G20 countries

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

G20 presidency theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' road map for development: Prez

Chandrababu Naidu arrested: Understanding the skill development scam

G20 Summit LIVE updates: PM Modi receives guests at Bharat Mandapam

13 arrested accused booked under Pocso Act in JU ragging death case

India ready to offer all possible assistance to quake-hit Morocco: PM Modi


3:30 pm to 4:45 pm: The second session, 'One Family, will be held. After concluding this session, the leaders would then return to their hotels.

7 pm and 8 pm: Leaders and heads of delegation will attend dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, beginning with a welcome photo on arrival.

8 pm to 9 pm: The leaders will engage in conversation over dinner.

9 pm to 9:45 pm: Leaders and heads of delegations will then gather in the leaders' loungue at Bharat Mandapam and return to their hotels.

What does India want from the G20 Summit?

India aims to achieve the twin objectives of adding the African Union as a member of G20 and resolving disagreements about a joint statement related to the war in Ukraine at the summit.

During the presidency, India has focused on various issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access. By leveraging its presidency, India is fostering collaborative solutions that benefit its own population and contribute to the broader global well-being.

G20 Summit: Who all are attending the event?

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who will attend the event in the country's capital city.

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be taking part in the weekend summit. China, however, will be represented at the summit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia.

This is the first time that India is hosting the G20 Summit. Extensive preparations have been underway to portray India's tradition and strength.

The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the UAE, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey, Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union and Singapore.

A warm welcome was accorded to leaders who arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit which begins on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing confidence that the gathering of world leaders will chart a new path in human-centric and inclusive development.

(With agency inputs)

Topics : Narendra Modi Joe Biden Rishi Sunak G20 summit Pragati Maidan India Prime Minister President of India Sergey Lavrov BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 9:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon