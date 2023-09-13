Confirmation

Police vigil continues in violence-hit Satara village, internet still shut

One person was killed and 10 others injured in the violence, they said

Akola clashes, communal violence, stone pelting

According to the district administration, the situation in the village is under control and police security continues to be deployed there | Representative image | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Police continued to maintain strict vigil in Pusesawali village in Maharashtra's Satara district where communal violence claimed one life, while the Internet services which have been suspended are likely to be restored by Wednesday evening, officials said.
Two groups clashed in Pusesawali village on Sunday night over an "objectionable" post on social media. Rioters also set on fire some houses and vehicles, police earlier said.
One person was killed and 10 others injured in the violence, they said.
According to the district administration, the situation in the village is under control and police security continues to be deployed there.
After the violence, Internet services were suspended in the western Maharashtra district.
Asked when the Internet service will resume, district collector Jitendra Dudi said it is likely to be restored by Wednesday evening.

So far, 19 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, a police official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Clashes Internet shutdown

First Published: Sep 13 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

