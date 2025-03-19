Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 03:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bill Gates discusses healthcare, tech with JP Nadda, Andhra CM Naidu

Bill Gates discusses healthcare, tech with JP Nadda, Andhra CM Naidu

Gates also visited Parliament on Wednesday where the Budget Session is presently underway

Bill Gates

Nadda highlighted the strides India has made in areas such as maternal health, immunisation, and sanitation with the Gates Foundation's support. | Photo: X(@JPNadda)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on Wednesday met Union Health Minister J P Nadda and reviewed the collaboration between the government and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in the healthcare sector.

Gates also held discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics to improve service delivery in the fields of healthcare, education, agriculture, and employment generation.

In a post on X, Nadda highlighted the strides India has made in areas such as maternal health, immunisation, and sanitation with the Gates Foundation's support. 

"We look forward to renewing our memorandum of cooperation, furthering our shared commitment to ensuring affordable, accessible and quality healthcare for all the citizens," Nadda said.

After his meeting with Gates, Naidu in a post on X lauded the role of the Gates Foundation in realising the vision of 'Swarna Andhra Pradesh 2047' -- a long-term developmental goal of the state. 

 

"We believe this partnership with the Gates Foundation will play a crucial role in empowering our people and achieving this goal," Naidu said.

Gates also visited Parliament on Wednesday where the Budget Session is presently underway.

On Monday, Gates met Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan who said the discussions covered a range of topics, including food security, rural development and the application of AI and Machine Learning in agriculture.

"The Gates Foundation has been working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and we are planning new areas of cooperation," Chauhan said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sunita Williams, Kalpana Chawla

As Sunita Williams returns safely to Earth, world remembers Kalpana Chawla

Gaganyaan

Why is Isro keeping Gaganyaan astronauts away from public attention?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree divorce fast-tracked as HC waives cooling-off

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Indian cities brace for heatwaves but lack long-term planning, study finds

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Significant improvement in tackling online gambling, betting, says Vaishnaw

Topics : Jagat Prakash Nadda N Chandrababu Naidu Bill Gates in India Bill Gates Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon