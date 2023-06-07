close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Fitbit rolls out Google account sign-in: Here's everything you need to know

While the Google sign-in is optional for now, those who do not transfer their account to Google by 2025 will not be able to access their device's data

BS Web Team New Delhi
Fitbit Sense

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 12:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fitbit has started Google account sign-in from June 6. The US-based fitness wearable maker also introduced the option to transfer Fitbit account data to user's Google account. Until recently, Fitbit allowed users to create an account with any email address. Now, Google accounts are set as the default sign-in for the users.
Since it took over Fitbit in early 2021, Google had informed users that it would eventually move towards using "Google credentials" to "support an improved experience". Now, new users will only have the option to sign-in using Google account, while the transfer to Google account is optional for existing users. The company, however, stated that anyone who has not moved to Google sign-in by 2025 would lose their Fitbit data. Once users have migrated their accounts, they will be able to control their Fitbit data from the Google Privacy Centre.

How-to transferring Fitbit data to Google
To transfer the Fitbit account data, users need to tap on the account avatar in the top-left corner of the Fitbit app and then tap on the “Move Fitbit to your Google Account” option to begin the process. The Fitbit app version 3.38, which allows for data migration, is now available for both Android and iOS users.

During the transfer, users will be given the option to choose the historical data they would like to keep. Even if users have used their Gmail to register with Fitbit, they will still have to transfer their account. However, users can opt out of this and continue using the device and app as long as it is supported.
In April, Google released a blogpost detailing the benefits of transferring Fitbit account data to its platform. Google said a single Google login for Fitbit will help users manage their paired devices and all connected apps at one place. Besides, Google assured that the Fitbit health and wellness data will not be shared or used by Google. According to Google, all privacy and security would be based on Google's privacy controls, which would be the default zone for users to to control their Fitbit data after migration.

Also Read

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

Fitbit Versa 4 review: Fitness focussed, but falls short on smart features

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

Haven't checked your old Gmail account in a while? Google may delete it

HP introduces hybrid work-oriented range of computer accessories: Details

Intel announces Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs with up to 12GB video memory

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G launched in India, here's all you need to know

Google adding more local languages to fuel Android's growth in India

What makes Elon Musk's brain implant devices a double-edged sword


Topics : Google Fitbit BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Fitbit rolls out Google account sign-in: Here's everything you need to know

Fitbit Sense
2 min read

HP introduces hybrid work-oriented range of computer accessories: Details

HP Inc, HP
2 min read

Intel announces Arc Pro A60 and Pro A60M GPUs with up to 12GB video memory

Intel Arc Pro A60
2 min read

Most Popular

How students, teachers can maximise the use of generative AI tool ChatGPT

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing
6 min read

LinkedIn introduces voluntary ID verification feature for Indian users

The logo for LinkedIn Corporation, a social networking networking website for people in professional occupations, is shown in Mountain View, California
2 min read

Samsung launches Galaxy F54 5G phone at Rs 29,999: Specifications, unboxing

(R-L) Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India; Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon