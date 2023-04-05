BJP blames Speaker for taking side of ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

BJP MLAs on Wednesday blamed Bihar assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary for taking side of ruling Mahagathbandhan in the state on the last day of the budget session.

The BJP MLAs were demanding clarifications from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Ram Navami violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. However, when Bijendra Yadav, the in-charge of state home ministry stood for clarifying things, the BJP leaders created ruckus in the House.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said: "The speaker of the house was acting on the direction of ruling party leaders. They have marshaled out one of our MLA Jivesh Mishra from the house. The act of the speaker is murder of democracy."

"The Bihar government is 'targeting' BJP MLAs and their supporters in Sasaram and Bihar sharif violence. They are arresting people of a particular community. The fact of the matter is tha the Mahagathbandhan government failed to prevent violence. It was a failure of law and order and they are blaming us," Sinha said.

However, the leaders of Mahagathbandhan claimed that the BJP MLAs have abused the speaker.

Bhai Virendra, the four-time MLA from RJD, said: "The BJP MLA have used 'besharm' word for speaker. This was an unparliamentary word. As our speaker is modest person, he did not take harsh action against them. The actions of BJP were not right."

"The authorities are investigating the incidents from all angles and the report will come out soon. Everyone knew who had conspired the violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif," Bhai Virendra said.

--IANS

ajk/svn/