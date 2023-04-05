close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

BJP blames Speaker for taking side of ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

BJP MLAs on Wednesday blamed Bihar assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary for taking side of ruling Mahagathbandhan in the state on the last day of the budget session

IANS Patna
Vijay Kumar Sinha

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

BJP MLAs on Wednesday blamed Bihar assembly Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary for taking side of ruling Mahagathbandhan in the state on the last day of the budget session.

The BJP MLAs were demanding clarifications from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Ram Navami violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. However, when Bijendra Yadav, the in-charge of state home ministry stood for clarifying things, the BJP leaders created ruckus in the House.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said: "The speaker of the house was acting on the direction of ruling party leaders. They have marshaled out one of our MLA Jivesh Mishra from the house. The act of the speaker is murder of democracy."

"The Bihar government is 'targeting' BJP MLAs and their supporters in Sasaram and Bihar sharif violence. They are arresting people of a particular community. The fact of the matter is tha the Mahagathbandhan government failed to prevent violence. It was a failure of law and order and they are blaming us," Sinha said.

However, the leaders of Mahagathbandhan claimed that the BJP MLAs have abused the speaker.

Bhai Virendra, the four-time MLA from RJD, said: "The BJP MLA have used 'besharm' word for speaker. This was an unparliamentary word. As our speaker is modest person, he did not take harsh action against them. The actions of BJP were not right."

Also Read

Centre cutting its share in funding education: Bihar FM Vijay Choudhary

Shankar Chaudhary elected unopposed as Speaker of Gujarat Assembly

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Toll in Chhapra hooch tragedy soars to 39, minister vows strict action

Gujarat polls: Counting of votes from 8 am; AAP looks to make strong debut

AAP alleges Rs 1,300 cr scam against Karnataka BJP's Anil Kumar

'Beware' of man who did not stay loyal to his former party: Cong to PM

President promises support to South Sudan in ongoing political process

185 outsiders bought land in Jammu and Kashmir in last 3 years: Government

Sugar output falls 3% to 29.96 mn tonnes in Oct-Mar of 2022-23: Isma

"The authorities are investigating the incidents from all angles and the report will come out soon. Everyone knew who had conspired the violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif," Bhai Virendra said.

--IANS

ajk/svn/

Topics : BJP | Bihar government | Bihar Assembly | Mahagathbandhan

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon